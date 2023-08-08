Wayne Brady Has Come Out as Pansexual

Beloved actor, comedian, singer, and all-around entertainer Wayne Brady has officially revealed to the world that he is pansexual. In an exclusive interview with People, Beady sat down to discuss his official reveal and what it has meant to his identity. According to Brady, “I am pansexual.” He joked that he is “Bisexual—with an open mind.”

Related: Did You Know Wayne Brady Was Fired From Disney World?

Wayne Brady dove a bit deeper into what being pansexual means to himself and why he chose not to go with the just simply stating that he is bisexual. According to Brady:

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything. So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

This is huge news for the entertainer, who also has the support of his daughter Maile and his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, who were both present during the interview. Brady revealed that he first came out to his ex-wife Mandie, who stated, “I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier.”

His daughter Maile was a bit more reserved in her response, as she stated she simply said “Okay,” but had revealed a huge smile that her father could confide in her about this huge reveal. Wayne Brady is currently set to star in a new Hulu series about his family, which is likely why he decided to reveal to the world that he identifies as pansexual.

Mandie’s partner, Jason Fordham, joins Brady, Maile, and Mandie in the interview with People. Fordham and Mandie recently had a baby with one another, which Brady is now a co-parent of as well. It appears the love between this mixed family will be the subject of this new Hulu series, and their acceptance of Wayne Brady and his coming out will likely be addressed in the series at some point.

Wayne Brady dove deeper into his current life. as the man hosts the remake of Let’s Make A Deal. The hit game show initially began in 1963, being hosted by Monty Hall for the better part of 30 years. Though it lasted until the 1990s, it would eventually be canceled. The show briefly returned in 2003 but failed to make waves.

It was brought back in 2009 and has been hosted by Wayne Brady since. Brady commented on his hosting duties, stating, “But there are days that I’m not a fan of it. Because, really, I’m an actor. I don’t want to lead personality-first.”

The host revealed that he has always been more of an introvert and wishes that he would be able to perform more as an actor rather than a personality-driven host of a game show. He initially began to gain notoriety on the Whose Lines Is It Anyway? series paired him with fellow improv comedians like Ryan Stiles, Colin Mocherie, and host Drew Carey.

Despite his superb comedic timing and acting skills, he has made for quite a skilled and beloved host, despite his wanting to retain acting chances in his career.

Related: Will Byers Comes Out, Will Be Center Focus of ‘Stranger Things 5’

It sounds like Wayne Brady is happy with his coming out and his self-discovery, which has now led the man to try to be “The best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects.” We certainly celebrate the man coming out as pansexual, and we hope it gives more people the courage to do so.

What do you think about Wayne Brady coming out as pansexual? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!