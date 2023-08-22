News Outlets Mistake Universal Attraction Footage for Real Earthquake Video

News outlets have reportedly been seeking a particular video from a Universal Studios Hollywood attraction because they believe it to be accurate, and from the latest Earthquake that struck California during Tropical Storm Hilary.

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Hilary landed in southern California, leading to flooding, heavy rain, and powerful winds. The storm impacted Disneyland Resort and Universal Hollywood as Disneyland closed early and released an official statement. At the same time, Universal Hollywood remained open during the storm but also sent out an official message telling guests that they would remain open.

As mentioned above, Disneyland did close down early ahead of the storm, with an official statement letting guests know that the parks would close down two hours early to keep guests safe during the storm. TikTok videos have been released indicating that evacuations were sent out during the day and times that the parks were open, but no reports of injuries or malice have taken place at either Resorts.

During the Tropical Storm, an earthquake also struck the area, leading to mass panic and people seeking shelter. The Earthquake’s magnitude was 5.1, which is mildly assertive, leading to stores shutting down, evacuations, and more. Recently, a video resurfaced of an iconic Universal Studios Hollywood attraction led many news outlets to believe the video was real.

No, the Video Showing a Big Earthquake Is Not From the Actual Earthquake but a Ride at Universal

@Park_Journey on Twitter posted the following video with the caption reading:

The amount of “news” organizations asking to use this video is amazing. pic.twitter.com/NElRgscvc7 — Park Journey (@Park_Journey) August 20, 2023

According to this account, news outlets were reaching out to this person in hopes of acquiring the video you see above for news articles, videos, and more to update Californians on the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck just a few days ago. The footage is from a Universal Studios Hollywood attraction called Earthquake: The Big One.

The attraction is a simulation-type tour ride that takes guests through a movie studio that ends up being destroyed by a powerful earthquake, leading to massive flooding and chaos. The ride has been around since 1989 and is currently closed for refurbishment.

If media outlets were to use the video above for a news article, they’d look pretty foolish, as many people would call them out and let them know they used a fake video to cover an actual situation. Yikes!