The Best Place To See Mickey and All His Friends

Snagging a Mickey Mouse picture on a Disney vacation is just part of the experience. Don’t believe me? Just look around the gift shops at Disney World to see all the perfect character-studded frames perfect for your Mickey snapshot. Posing for Mickey and Minnie Mouse pictures at restaurants like Chef Mickey at Disney’s Contemporary Resort was a family tradition on Disney vacations.

Face Time With Mickey Mouse at a Character Meet You’ll find character meet locations across all four Disney Parks. To see each place Mickey meets friends, you can easily filter by “Mickey & Friends” in the My Disney Experience App to see the location and time he will meet Guests.

Mickey’s outfit may differ in different Parks just to keep things interesting. For example, you’ll meet Explorer Mickey at Adventure Outpost in Animal Kingdom Park, but he will be dressed in his traditional black suit when you meet him at EPCOT Future World in the Pixar Short Film Festival area. You’ll find Mickey in each Disney Park, but no characters are at Disney Springs or Disney Water Parks. Related: The Scoop On Cheap Flights To Disneyland and Disney World

Many Guests of Magic Kingdom Park choose to meet Mickey on Main Street, U.S.A., at Town Square Theater. As you might imagine, lines can get lengthy, so you may even decide to snag a lightning lane for A Mickey character meet if it’s a top Disney vacation priority for your family. The great news is that several of these character meets lump Disney characters together, so you may see Minnie in addition to Mickey or meet Mickey along with his trusty dog Pluto. I love meeting Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald near the EPCOT main entrance to the Park. You’ll have a chance to meet Pluto and other friends at the entrance to the World Showcase near the Mexico side of the loop.

If you want to see Mickey Mouse but not necessarily meet him, you have more chances during Disney Park Day. Mickey appears at Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire in front of Cinderella Castle and in the Festival of Fantasy Parade in the Magic Kingdom. At Hollywood Studios, you’ll see Mickey in the Fantasmic show. Check the My Disney Experience App for show and parade times.