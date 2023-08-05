The Best Place To See Mickey and All His Friends

Snagging a Mickey Mouse picture on a Disney vacation is just part of the experience. Don’t believe me? Just look around the gift shops at Disney World to see all the perfect character-studded frames perfect for your Mickey snapshot. Posing for Mickey and Minnie Mouse pictures at restaurants like Chef Mickey at Disney’s Contemporary Resort was a family tradition on Disney vacations.
Face Time With Mickey Mouse at a Character Meet
You’ll find character meet locations across all four Disney Parks. To see each place Mickey meets friends, you can easily filter by “Mickey & Friends” in the My Disney Experience App to see the location and time he will meet Guests.
Mickey’s outfit may differ in different Parks just to keep things interesting. For example, you’ll meet Explorer Mickey at Adventure Outpost in Animal Kingdom Park, but he will be dressed in his traditional black suit when you meet him at EPCOT Future World in the Pixar Short Film Festival area. You’ll find Mickey in each Disney Park, but no characters are at Disney Springs or Disney Water Parks.
Many Guests of Magic Kingdom Park choose to meet Mickey on Main Street, U.S.A., at Town Square Theater. As you might imagine, lines can get lengthy, so you may even decide to snag a lightning lane for A Mickey character meet if it’s a top Disney vacation priority for your family.
The great news is that several of these character meets lump Disney characters together, so you may see Minnie in addition to Mickey or meet Mickey along with his trusty dog Pluto. I love meeting Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald near the EPCOT main entrance to the Park. You’ll have a chance to meet Pluto and other friends at the entrance to the World Showcase near the Mexico side of the loop.
If you want to see Mickey Mouse but not necessarily meet him, you have more chances during Disney Park Day. Mickey appears at Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire in front of Cinderella Castle and in the Festival of Fantasy Parade in the Magic Kingdom. At Hollywood Studios, you’ll see Mickey in the Fantasmic show. Check the My Disney Experience App for show and parade times.
Nineties kids will remember the adorable pink Minnie Mouse house in Magic Kingdom’s ToonTown. While we can’t tour Minnie’s pad anymore in Orlando, Florida, we can still meet some fun Disney characters in Storybook Circus. Visit Pete’s Silly Sideshow to meet Donald and Daisy Duck in colorful circus attire.
Meeting Mickey at A Character Meal
Of course, one of the most fun and yummy ways to meet Mickey Mouse is by booking a character meal where he greets Guests. We’ve already mentioned Chef Mickey, but you can also visit spots like Tusker House in Animal Kingdom Park, Topolino’s Terrace at Disney’s Riviera Resort, or even Cape May Cafe at Beach Club Resort to dine with Mickey and a few of his friends.
Check the Disney website and filter by character dining to learn what meals you should book if you want to brush elbows with Mickey.
Bonus points -This means you won’t need to waste time standing in character meet line in the Park day knowing you can snag a photo and autograph during your meal.
If you attend a ticketed event like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, you’ll meet Mickey Mouse in his Halloween outfit at Disney World. If you visit during the Christmas season, you will have the chance to see Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in a holiday parade in their cute holiday outfits in the Mickey’s Merry Christmas Party Parade.
