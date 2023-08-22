Taylor Swift Ruins Celebrity Wedding

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet, and the downside of that is that sometimes her mere presence will cause things to go awry.

Taylor Swift took a break from her incredibly popular, literally earthquake-causing Eras Tour to attend the wedding of music producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Considering that Antonoff has worked with Swift on five of her latest albums and innumerable singles (including her resurgent hit “Cruel Summer“), it probably would have been rude of him not to invite the world’s biggest pop star.

However, it seems that the notorious fandom known as Swifties discovered that the “All Too Well” singer would be present at the wedding and managed to track down the venue.

As numerous videos circulating on the Internet show, the Antonoff-Qualley wedding quickly became a quagmire of Taylor Swift fans, who basically barricaded the venue as though they were outside an Eras Tour concert. Reportedly, at least one street had to be closed off by local police to maintain order.

On social media, many people commented remarks like “This is disgusting. Leave her alone, she deserves to have a private social life too” and “THOSE. ARENT. FANS. Taylor hates when this happens, just watch Miss Americana. This is creepy behavior.”

While it is somewhat normalized in society for a pop star to have a fervent fanbase, it is definite that Taylor Swift’s audience takes it well past the normal limits. For what it’s worth, all reports indicate that Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley were able to be wed, despite the literal mob outside the venue doors.

While Taylor Swift has been busy with the Eras Tour, which is already shaping up to be one of the highest-grossing music t0urs in history, she has also been rumored to appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Deadpool 3.

Although it has not yet been confirmed (and all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt), it is speculated that Taylor Swift will cameo as the mutant pop star Dazzler in the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman movie. If so, theater owners better get ready for Swift fans.

