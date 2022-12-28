Taylor Swift Set to Take Over Disney World

You can now “Shake it off” with Taylor Swift at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World Resort has four popular theme parks. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Each Disney Parks are different in their own way. Magic Kingdom Guests can spot Cinderella Castle while strolling down Main Street U.S.A. Guests at EPCOT can walk around the world, or enjoy the wild life at The Seas with Nemo and friends. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests can spot wild animals while riding Kilimanjaro Safaris, and you can enjoy plenty of iconic attractions like Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Now, you can enjoy another fun attraction– this time at Disney Springs– with a celebration of Taylor Swift.

Disney Springs will be hosting The Taylor Party on December 30th, 2022. Swifties can dressed up in their favorite Taylor Swift-era outfit hosted at the House of Blues for The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night.

The Taylor Party will happen at 9 p.m. This is an 18+ event, and fans can get tickets starting as low as $18.00

@HOBOrlando tweeted:

THIS WEEK It’s THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT on Friday, December 30th at House of Blues Orlando. You and your besties will make the whole place shimmer when you walk in the room!

🥂 THIS WEEK 🥂 It’s THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT on Friday, December 30th at House of Blues Orlando. You and your besties will make the whole place shimmer when you walk in the room! 💫✨ Tickets: https://t.co/mAoq6cjxes pic.twitter.com/ef8YyojStt — House of Blues Orlando (@HOBOrlando) December 27, 2022

Guests can purchase tickets for the event at the official website.

Taylor Swift and Disney are no strangers to one another. The two parties partnered up before making the Folklore: the long pond studio sessions, and she made her first Disney appearance in Hannah Montana The Movie. The singer has signed a deal with Disney to direct and write a feature film for Disney +, as well.

Will you be attending the special night at Disney Springs? Let us know in the comments!