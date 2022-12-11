Taylor Swift and Disney Team Up For New Film

Taylor Swift has decided to dive fully into the film industry and agreed to partner with Disney to make her official debut.

Making her directorial debut, Taylor Swift has recently announced that she has written an original script that Searchlight Pictures will produce. In the past, Searchlight Pictures has been responsible for producing best picture winners such as Slumdog Millionaire (2008), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Birdman (2014), and The Shape of Water (2017).

News of Swift’s feature film directorial premiere comes just a few months after the singer made history as the only solo artist to win two best direction awards at MTV’s Video Music Awards. Swift is also the first artist to win three videos of the year honors and only the second woman to direct the winning video for best long-form video.

Although we know about the upcoming project, details on the plot, casting, and other information are being kept under wraps for now.

Even though this will be Taylor Swift’s first full-length film feature, it won’t be her first experience as a Director.

Swift has directed eight of her music videos since 2020 before writing and directing the 14-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is eligible for a nomination for the 95th annual Academy Awards. The short film is based on Swift’s song “All Too Well” and follows a manipulative boyfriend, played by Dylan O’Brien, and a young woman, played by Sadie Sink, as they fall in love and ultimately have a devastating breakup.

Most recently, Swift made headlines after Ticketmaster created a disaster by botching the pre-sale ticketing of her upcoming Eras tour. Swift, who has worked to bring all marketing in-house, publicly slammed the company for mishandling the sales process, albeit without mentioning it by name.

As excited as we are to hear about the collaboration between Taylor Swift and Disney, no other details have been released about when the movie expects to start filming and when it will hit the box office.

We hope to share more details regarding the film as more news breaks soon!

What do you think Taylor Swift’s new movie will be about? Let us know what you think by leaving us a comment below.