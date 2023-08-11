SPOILER ALERT: MCU ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Spinoff

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur live on as the company officially announced that a spinoff is in the works.

Moon Girl is one of many popular kids shows that tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it s one of its animated series. Moon Girl, played by Lunella Lafayette, is a superhero that appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Disney Channel animation.

MCU Seeing Value in Moon Girl IP

The Marvel Comic icon’s partnership with Devil Dinosaur, played by Jack Kirby, is rooted in a mental link. Disney and Marvel Studios used these characters to bring Marvel’s Moon Girl magic to kids everywhere.

Issue #47 of the Marvel Comic was released at the end of 2019 and is known as the last installation. Yet Marvel Studios came to the rescue with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Going Family-Friendly With Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur

Under the Disney company’s umbrella, entertainers like Rodney Clouden, Alison Brie, and Jermaine Fowler contributed to making Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur a success. It helped make the Marvel Universe more accessible to various ages.

Dinosaur World was a fantasy for many, but bringing in the input of Amy Reeder, Libe Barer, Fred Tatasciore, and Gary Anthony Williams (entertainment powerhouses) helped the animated series thrive.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur: New Material

According to Marvel, the official Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series is getting a graphic novel that ties into the MCU plot. A sneak peek into “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll!” was released by Scholastic.

The book itself will premiere in April 2024. Until then, it leaves MCU fans plenty of time to catch up on this (and other) Marvel Universe icons.

What do you think about the Marvel Universe expanding its Disney television animation into graphic novels? Share your take on this Marvel Universe piece in the comments down below!