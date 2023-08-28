Seth Rogen ‘TMNT’ Pre-Show Asserts “Big Screen” as Real Passion

In the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem pre-show, Seth Rogen speaks about how his true passion is in “big screen” projects. This is despite the small screen kickstarting his career from Freaks and Geeks to Future Man.

Seth Rogen Movies and Television

The Hollywood actor is known for many things, from comedy TV to movies to other personal capacities. One is his persona as an avid cannabis supporter. Another is a long-time colleague of James Franco. Seth Rogen earned a reputation from Los Angeles to New York for various works. In most cases, it’s well agreed that the career is somewhat unconventional.

He’s left an impression as a director, film producer, and actor. He’s starred in all types of comedy movies alongside Katherine Heigl, Steve Carell, and Jonah Hill. These big names propagated a phenomenal career in media, which he turned into a small empire.

Small Screen Start Bred Passion for the “Big Screen”

The Canadian actor Seth Rogen was born in British Columbia. He’s one of many True North Hollywood and Disney stars that make it big. Another example is Ryan Gosling, though the career directions differ significantly.

Related: Disney Actors, Movies, and Icons You Didn’t Know Were Canadian

Seth Rogen leaned into his work on feature films, particularly with the Super Mario Bros. movie and the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. During the pre-show, Seth Rogen addressed audiences through the fourth wall.

Rogen made a statement of appreciation highlighting his preference for “big screen” projects. During his pursuit of this goal, the Los Angeles icon put a focus on mental health. The focus shows an acknowledgment of the importance of well-being.

Seth Rogen Icon of Canada, Cannabis, and Funny People

Cannabis has long been legal in Canada. According to the Daily Mail, Seth Rogen was a significant proponent, highlighting that it’s a way for him to promote personal mental and physical health. It doesn’t slow down the actor, though, having starred with Paul Rudd and even working with Steven Spielberg.

The impressive big-screen work, Rogen’s “passion,” includes Paul, Pineapple Express, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Lion King, and Kung Fu Panda.

Seth Rogen’s Small-Screen Beginnings

Despite revealing his true passion on the big screen, the Canadian icon got his start with Freaks and Geeks (1999) and moved on to work on icons like Big Mouth, Preacher, Future Man, and The Twilight Zone (2019),

The comedian, actor, and owner of Point Grey Pictures (PGP) alongside Evan Goldberg appears to be on a steady upward trend in popularity. And thanks to treating the big-screen staff on TMNT well, it’s in good conscience, too.

What do you think about the Seth Rogen star approach? Share your take in the comments below!