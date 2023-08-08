Reported Marvel Casting Slammed by Industry Insider

There’s been a lot of news and rumors circulating online about the upcoming Marvel reboot of the Fantastic Four.

From several unconfirmed cast announcements to “confirmed” announcements to other updates, we’ve been one of several sites covering news as it’s come out. The Fantastic Four reboot has been long anticipated by fans, especially after John Krasinski (who’s been a favorite fancast for Mr. Fantastic for years) appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Now that Disney owns Marvel and 20th Century Fox Studios, the studio is working to reboot and incorporate the other properties they now own. With Deadpool 3 coming out sometime next year, it’s expected that several X-Men will be introduced into the MCU for the first time.

Along with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four squad is also expected to make their MCU debut in the near future, although it’s unclear if they will be introduced in Deadpool with the others. However, there has been a ton of casting rumors surrounding the project, including rumors of Adam Driver and Matt Smith being considered for the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby has reportedly been cast as Sue Storm, with Joseph Quinn, of Stranger Things fame portraying her brother Johnny Storm, and The Thing still uncast.

However, as film critic and screen writer Drew McWeeny reminded users on X recently,

“Just a quick note as more #FantasticFour rumors circulate: nothing is casting right now. There are no negotiations for any SAG-AFTRA productions underway, especially not Marvel films. No one is in talks for anything. No one is about to sign for anything. It’s all struck work.“

With the writers and actors guilds still on strike and the entire Hollywood industry ground to a halt, no productions are writing, casting, or working on any other updates due to the strikes. Unfortunately, most of the announcements for cast lists are most likely just speculation. That being said, it’s possible that actors were cast prior to the start of the strikes, with the news just now being revealed. Either way, be wary of any cast announcements, project updates, or any other industry announcements until the strikes are over.

