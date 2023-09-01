Mother Passes Out Aboard Thrill Ride, Terror Ensues at Disney Park

Guests were overcome with fear after seeing a mother shockingly pass out aboard an intense Disney ride. Is anyone else feeling light-headed?

Disney Parks worldwide are home to dozens of beloved rides and attractions, from classic icons like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and rides inspired by Peter Pan — which will soon undergo a “woke” change — to new and exciting experiences like TRON Lightcycle / Run, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Additionally, Disney Parks are home to unique entertainment offerings, heartwarming interactions with some of the most popular Disney characters — though some of these have sparked a heated debate online — breathtaking (though controversial) dining locations, fun shops, and much more!

However, not every guest’s visit is a fairy tale come true, as a group of parkgoers recently reconsidered their choices after seeing a mother pass out aboard an intense Disney ride, leaving their child at a loss at the park.

Redditor u/WonkyJim recently shared their experience while “about to jump on [their] first ‘big ride'” of the day during the start of their visit to Disneyland Paris, commenting their party nearly abandoned the intense Disney ride.

The parkgoer commented that, as they waited to ride Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain in Discoveryland at Disneyland Park, their party, and undoubtedly other guests around them, were shocked to see “an unconscious woman and a slightly bewildered 9 yo looking up at her,” pulling up to the station after the ride.

The Redditor mentioned that the woman was probably “ok after a few mins but she was out cold as it pulled in.” “Gave a few members in our party pause for thought before jumping on,” they added.

Indeed seeing a guest pass out aboard a ride you’re about to jump on is enough to give anyone cold feet. The guest didn’t share any additional details, but surely they and their group ended up blasting off and battling the evil Empire in this Star Wars-inspired version of the beloved Disney attraction, Space Mountain.

Disneyland Paris describes Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain as follows:

Star Wars Takes Over Space Mountain

Launch yourself into Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain for a thrilling takeover of a classic space attraction. Enlist in the Rebel Alliance and attend a briefing from Admiral Ackbar. Your mission – to pilot a reconnaissance vessel and spy on an Imperial Star Destroyer. It’s a Trap!

To the Admiral’s despair, the Empire is expecting you, welcoming your arrival from hyperspace with open armaments. It’s down to you and your X-wing escort to blast through a swarm of deadly TIE fighters and blow up a menacing Star Destroyer. Will the Force be strong with you?

With a frenzy of red and green blaster fire, the wicked whirr of TIE fighters and a stunning Star Wars™ score, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain is a jaw-dropping experience fit for the most fervent followers of the Force.

Have you ever passed out or seen another guest pass out while visiting the Disney Parks? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!