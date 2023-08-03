EPCOT Fire Damage Repaired at Walt Disney World

Some fire damage has been repaired at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

In September 2022, the American Adventure area in World Showcase caught fire after an accident during EPCOT’s nightly show. At the time of the incident, Harmonious was still going strong at the park.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but it was assumed that a pyrotechnic misfired and caught the exterior portion of the attraction on fire.

Harmonious originally soft-opened to Guests on September 29, 2021, and debuted officially on October 1, 2021, for Disney World’s 50th anniversary and EPCOT’s birthday. In early 2023, this nighttime show was officially retired, with a new show on the way.

Now, according to Wdwmagic, Disney is repairing the damage to the American Adventure area.

Tarps have been dropped off at the American Adventure as work is finalized. The fire broke out on the lagoon side of the America Gardens Theatre.

A video of the incident as captured by DisneyWorldTom is linked below:

BREAKING: A fire broke out this evening at World Showcase at EPCOT pic.twitter.com/ZNfo198Xyw — DisneyWorldTom (@disneytiktok) September 7, 2022

This video is a reminder that even though Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” things can still go wrong. We’ve actually seen quite a few fires break out at the Disney Parks over the years, ranging from small flames inside attractions to huge flames overtaking animatronics.

By far, the most infamous example of a fire breaking out at Disney occurred earlier this year during a performance of Fantasmic! at Disneyland.

Massive flames engulfed the Maleficent dragon figure toward the end of the show, completely destroying the iconic character. Disney has since retired this animatronic, revealing something new would be replacing it. Fantasmic! is currently on an indefinite hiatus at the Disneyland Resort, but can still be experienced at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.

Have you ever seen a fire break out while at Disney?