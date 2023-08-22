Fantasmic! Canceled at Disney World After Reported Injury

Fantasmic! was abruptly canceled at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to dozens of incredible rides such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Expedition Everest, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and TRON Lightcycle/Run, just to name a few. The biggest draw of “The Walt Disney World Resort” is its stunning collection of legendary theme park experiences. However, it’s important to remember that Walt Disney World is also home to some incredible live shows that will knock your Mickey Ears off.

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories. The show takes place at Disneyland as well as Walt Disney World.

In Florida, the show is located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Fantasmic! is one of the most popular live experiences at any of the Disney Parks and can be found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Unfortunately, the show was put on hold mid-show after a potentially dangerous incident took place.

A post online revealed that Fantasmic! was suspended abruptly after a performer allegedly took a fall. The Guest shares that Fantasmic! was quickly canceled but started right back up again shortly after. Currently, Fantasmic! is on indefinite hiatus at the Disnyeland Resort due to a massive fire that broke out earlier this year.

Huge flames overtook the iconic Maleficent dragon animatronic, slowly melting the legendary character. No on was reportedly hurt, but the show was permanently damaged. Disney later revealed that the dragon animatronic would not be returning and would instead be replaced.

The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:

Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

Some amazing shows and live entertainment can be found at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well. Disney Springs is home to some of the best nightlife activities on the property, allowing Guests to dine, drink and shop until their heart’s content.

Live shows are not exclusive to the Disney Parks, however, with riveting entertainment offerings being found across every major theme park such as Universal Studios and SeaWorld.

What’s your favorite show at the Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comment section below.