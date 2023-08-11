Family Wins Free Disneyland Trip, Mother’s Response is Shocking

Disney has seen better days recently as the company is expected to lose $11 billion this year. $1 billion of which came from the four failed film projects, Ant-Man 3, Indy 5, The Little Mermaid and Secret Invasion. Yet, most of their losses have come from the loss of Disney+ subscribers and the use of password sharing. This financial hemorrhaging will force Disney to raise subscription fees, increase the cost of Disney park prices and introduce new additions that go against Walt’s ideals, like selling alcohol at Disneyland.

Yet, despite the Walt Disney Company’s recent follies, they have constructed a 100 year legacy that continues to inspire generation after generation. While Disney has created and maintained a standard of excellence in family entertainment, their entertainment has become gradually more costly for families. Disney CEO, Bob Iger, expressed that even though Disney may take pride in their highly-produced projects, it will reach a point where it will be exceedingly expensive. Iger’s warning has come to fruition.

Regardless of the inflated prices, dedicated fans make their pilgrimages to their beloved Disney parks. All of the parks are operated by dedicated, hardworking, well-trained cast members. Amusement park aficionados may have valid gripes about Disney, but this sector of the company excels at implementing their five keys: Safety, Courtesy, Show, Efficiency and Inclusion. These underworked employees continuously give some of the most magical moments to guests and their loved ones as the backbone of the Disney parks.

Disney’s fanbase exists worldwide and for one family in Australia, they received life-changing news. A Sydney-based morning radio show called the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” (KIIS 106.5) were granting seemingly simple birthday wishes to eager callers. A young boy called in to ask for a Woody from Toy Story action figure. Kyle the DJ wanted to spread the altruism by asking if his sibling wanted anything as well. The boy’s mother stepped into answer the conversation and this was her response.

This was a truly touching moment and gift. The family definitely deserved this magical Disneyland trip, but this charitable event shines a light on a bigger issue. Disney is not expected to solve the current economic inflation crisis, but since their business model to be more socially conscious has become paramount, it poses this important question:

Will this global economic issue prompt Disney to take a stand and make the parks more accessible in the future so guests can actually afford to visit or visit without gouging themselves financially?

It is not likely, but hopefully Disney will one day bring back Walt Disney’s dream of having Disneyland being available to all families to relive fond memories of the past, so that they may savor the challenge and promise of the future.

What did you think of this special moment?