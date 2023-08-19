Disneyland Attraction Closes Suddenly, Potential Overhaul Rumored

Guess what? Disneyland Resort pulled off a bit of a sneaky move by giving us a little taste of San Fransokyo ahead of schedule (well, sort of). They’re putting the final touches on some excellent new dining spots and immersive areas and letting some lucky folks in on the fun. And hey, the official word is out: San Fransokyo is all set to open its doors next month in the park! Get ready for some exciting times ahead.

Now, a Disneyland attraction has closed and is expected to remain closed through next week as rumors of a potential overhaul taking place have emerged.

Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park

Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park closed yesterday for refurbishment and is set to open again to all guests on August 27, next Sunday. Inside The Magic reported on the closure of this attraction some time ago. Still, the ride did confirm to be closed yesterday after industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin said about the attraction closure, along with a steamy rumor.

Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park closed today for refurbishment. The ride is set to reopen on Sunday, Aug. 27. pic.twitter.com/veOv1WHX1a — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 19, 2023

So what’s the rumor, you may be asking?

There are rumors the refurbishment will include work on the raceway. I hope McQueen takes his time. pic.twitter.com/aBSJZ8yn4r — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 19, 2023

According to Scott Gustin on Twitter, the rumor is that the refurbishment will include work on the raceway, which guests have been complaining about for quite some time. We hope this rumor is accurate and that Lightening McQueen can again race toward victory when this attraction reopens.