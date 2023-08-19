Disneyland Attraction Closes Suddenly, Potential Overhaul Rumored

A Disneyland attraction shut down suddenly yesterday afternoon, and rumor has it that a long-awaited overhaul is on the way to this beloved ride.
Disneyland Resort – Everything Going On Right Now
For those unaware, a Hurricane is on the way to Southern California, and Disneyland is in its path. Catastrophic rainfall, historic flooding, and destructive winds will impact that region from Sunday through early Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for that area, but Disneyland has yet to make an official statement. Universal Studios Hollywood released a brief on social media letting guests know that the park would remain open, with updates coming again soon.
Downtown Disney is coming to life in a new construction video posted online a few days ago, giving guests and fans a glimpse into the new area coming soon. The video is a bit overwhelming as it shows a ton of stuff going on, but it’s worth the watch as the anticipation grows toward the opening date.
Guess what? Disneyland Resort pulled off a bit of a sneaky move by giving us a little taste of San Fransokyo ahead of schedule (well, sort of). They’re putting the final touches on some excellent new dining spots and immersive areas and letting some lucky folks in on the fun. And hey, the official word is out: San Fransokyo is all set to open its doors next month in the park! Get ready for some exciting times ahead.
Now, a Disneyland attraction has closed and is expected to remain closed through next week as rumors of a potential overhaul taking place have emerged.
Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park
Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park closed yesterday for refurbishment and is set to open again to all guests on August 27, next Sunday. Inside The Magic reported on the closure of this attraction some time ago. Still, the ride did confirm to be closed yesterday after industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin said about the attraction closure, along with a steamy rumor.
Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park closed today for refurbishment. The ride is set to reopen on Sunday, Aug. 27. pic.twitter.com/veOv1WHX1a
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 19, 2023
So what’s the rumor, you may be asking?
There are rumors the refurbishment will include work on the raceway. I hope McQueen takes his time. pic.twitter.com/aBSJZ8yn4r
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 19, 2023
According to Scott Gustin on Twitter, the rumor is that the refurbishment will include work on the raceway, which guests have been complaining about for quite some time. We hope this rumor is accurate and that Lightening McQueen can again race toward victory when this attraction reopens.