Benevolent Conversation Ends in Free Fast Passes at Disney World

Imagine Reddit as this incredible treasure chest filled with real stories and personal experiences from people who’ve lived them. It’s like this buzzing online hangout where die-hard Disney fans come together to swap their amazing adventures and captivating tales. And you know what? In unique corners like r/Disney and r/WaltDisneyWorld, enthusiasts from all walks of Disney life – the old pros and the fresh-faced first-timers – mingle and share their love for the magic.

One such story involves a mother who initiated a conversation with a Disney cast member, resulting in free express passes! A truly magical moment for everyone to enjoy and love.

A Parent Strikes up Delightful Conversation With Disney Cast Member, Ends in Free Fast Passes

On the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit page, a parent shares their story of when she got free fast passes:

When I was there in 2017 with my family, my daughter wanted to stay and watch one of the parades but my son (still in a stroller) needed to be walked around until he fell asleep. I left my wife and daughter near the castle to watch and I wandered the park. Finally planted down in Frontierland, under a canopy and tried to watch. Started chatting with a cast member who was standing nearby. Asking her all kids of questions about the job and if she likes it. When the parade was over, she gave me an entire stack of fast passes. We only had about two days left so no way we could use them all, so we gave them to a family with small kids we saw coming into Magic Kingdom when we were leaving.