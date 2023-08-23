Upcoming Disney World Hotel Closures To Last 5 Months

We just got word that multiple Disney World hotel closures will last at least half a year at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to some of the most popular and legendary theme park rides in the entire world. From Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom to Expedition Everest and Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there’s no end in sight to all of the magical experiences awaiting Guests at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

However, a huge part of the Walt Disney World Resort experience comes from the dozens of stunning hotels, ranging from value-priced locations like Pop Century to luxurious resorts like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Walt Disney World hotels feature all the amenities you’d expect from a higher-end hotel, including great customer service, spectacular views, impressive theming, and, of course, incredible pools.

Walt Disney World offers dozens of hotels to choose from, like Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Saratoga Springs, and many more. For a comprehensive guide on Walt Disney World hotels, click here.

Unfortunately, it was just revealed that some of the most popular and highly-rated pools at Walt Disney World will be closing for nearly half a year.

Both Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will be closed from January 2025 through May 2025. These closures come nearly two years in advance from Disney, something that is not very typical for any of the parks and resorts. Guests will find these closures listed on the official Walt Disney World website.

This was also just revealed by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will be closed from January *2025* to May *2025* for routine maintenance.

Disney states that this closure will allow for “routine maintenance” and warns Guests that construction noises will be heard during this time.

