DeSantis’ Board Will Spend Over $6 Million in Fight Against Disney World, Report Claims

In their lawsuit that they tossed into a federal court, Disney’s putting out there that they’re facing a “specific attack from the government,” which they’re saying Governor DeSantis has been cooking up. And you know what? They’re calling it a form of payback because of stuff Disney’s been saying. All this drama is putting a damper on Disney’s business moves, messing with their future in the region and stepping on their constitutional rights.

DeSantis Disney Board Chairman Resigns

Also in the news recently is the announcement of the Disney governing district Chairman resigning due to a violation of a Florida state law. Glen Gilzean resigned recently as chairman of the CFTOD when news broke out of his involvement in two separate public positions for government, which was against a Florida law where public figures can not serve on a panel of any kind, which pinned Gilzean in between his chairman position and his Chief of Governor Ron DeSantis‘ Disney district. He is resigning from his position as chairman of Florida’s Ethics Commission.

CFTOD to Spend $6 Million in Fight Against Disney World by End of 2024, Report Claims

A new report has been released by WDWMagic today discussing how the Central Florida Oversight Tourism District will spend over $6 million in its fight against Walt Disney World. The report states that during today’s CFTOD board meeting, administrator Glen Gilzean reported on spending plans for the district’s legal battle with WDW. According to the board meeting, CFTOD has spent almost $2 million in its fight against WDW since the lawsuit. Gilzean also mentions how it plans to pay an additional $4.5 million allocated for the financial year 2024.

The amount spent to fight Disney is staggering, considering that this lawsuit only surfaced three months ago. If you were to break that down per month by the end of 2024, that would mean that CFTOD spent $406,250 per month, which could go up depending on how things go over the next year. As time marches on, it will be interesting to see how things turn out, especially during and after the 2024 Presidential elections, in which Ron DeSantis has placed his bid.

