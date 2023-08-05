Disney Theme Park Cast Member Gets a Powerful Celebration

EPCOT cast members

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Every trip to the theme park has magical wonders, but in a heartwarming show iconic of the Magic Kingdom, a low-key Disney hero achieved her lifetime dream.

Universal Mardi Gras as an example of low-key Disney hero achieving success
Credit: Universal

Low-Key Disney Hero: Everyday People, Extraordinary Potential

Diana first got recognized by Good Morning America as an outstanding Disney character; the cast member is a 16-year icon at Magic Kingdom. Instead of gloating, the Disney World character showed true low-key Disney hero colors and focused on others.

low-key Disney hero gets to achieve 16-year-long dream
Credit: Disney Parks

Disney’s Low-Key Hero: Magic Kingdom Greeter Turned Grand Marshal

Diana’s statement, “Dream big and go after that dream!” shows how powerful the Disney experience can be. It inspires character, and that’s a catching thing. And it appears that the Walt Disney World icon got precisely what she deserved for that iconic Walt Disney spirit.

Princess Aurora, Prince Phillip, Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather on the Sleeping Beauty parade float during the "Magic Happens" Disney parade as an example of the parade where the Low-Key Disney hero got to achieve their marshal dream
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Disney Icon Achieves a Dream 16 Years in the Making

According to the official website and disneyparks TikTok, Diana, the Magic Kingdom greeter, got to become a whole new Disney character. This Disney experience involves becoming the honorary Grand Marshal of the Walt Disney World parade.

@disneyparks

“Dream big and go after that dream!” – Diana, a 16 year Magic Kingdom greeter and our honorary Grand Marshal 🥹❤️” #Disney #DisneyCastLife #DisneyWorld #MagicKingdom #CastMember #DreamBig #Surprise #GoodMorningAmerica #Parade

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

Whether it’s a magical Disney experience in character or just visiting the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom, it appears that the Disney spirit is contagious, especially if after 16 years as a Disney character at Walt Disney World left this low-key hero smiling.

Ever since the strikes, there’s been a focus on Disney Cast Members, but this proves that the story also has a happy side. Celebrating the little moments and focusing on choosing to “dream big” is what makes the Grand Marshal moment so special. Walt Disney World is a curated machine, and every part of it matters and makes a difference; that’s what a low-key hero is.

Did this story about the Magic Kingdom greeter turned Grand Marshal give you chills? Share this with a low-key hero in your life!

