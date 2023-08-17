Disney Smacked With Major Lawsuit Over ‘Avatar’ Claims

The Walt Disney Company is facing some major claims in relation to the iconic Avatar franchise.

Avatar, the original film, was written and directed by James Cameron and released in December 2009. It is set on the alien planet of Pandora and follows the story of Jake Sully, a paraplegic former Marine who becomes an Avatar operator, controlling a bioengineered Na’vi body to interact with the planet’s indigenous species, the Na’vi. As Jake becomes more involved with the Na’vi and their struggle against human exploitation, he finds himself torn between two worlds and must ultimately choose where his loyalties lie.

The film’s groundbreaking use of 3D technology and motion capture techniques allowed for a visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience, bringing Pandora and its inhabitants to life in a way never before seen on the big screen. Avatar was a massive box office success, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time (until it was surpassed by Avengers: Endgame in 2019) and receiving critical acclaim for its visuals, world-building, and themes related to environmentalism and indigenous cultures.

Following the success of the original film, James Cameron announced plans for multiple sequels to expand upon the Avatar universe, including Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), which just made an impressive $2.32 billion at the box office after being released last year.

TSG Entertainment, a significant movie financier recognized for supporting major titles like Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Deadpool (2016), and The Martian (2015), has initiated legal action against the Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), alleging breach of contract. TSG claims that Disney’s actions have resulted in substantial financial losses, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, by prioritizing its own streaming platforms, Disney+ and Hulu.

TSG’s lawsuit centers on the disruption of the traditional film release model, particularly evident in the case of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), which was a significant box-office success. Traditionally, movies followed a release pattern involving pay-per-view, DVD and Blu-Ray sales, pay TV, and then streaming services. This approach allowed studios and investors to maximize revenue generation from a film.

TSG contends that Disney influenced Fox to deviate from this model and renegotiate agreements, leading to films being directly streamed on Disney+, thereby eliminating potential revenue streams that would have benefited TSG and other investors. The decision to bypass external streaming services like HBO, which was reportedly originally intended to hold the streaming rights, is also criticized by TSG as a form of self-dealing that ultimately reduced potential earnings.

This lawsuit reflects the ongoing transformation of the media industry, with a focus on strengthening streaming service offerings. While this shift has enabled faster access to movies for audiences, it has resulted in financial repercussions for stakeholders who had based their agreements on the traditional release model. The changes that emerged from the events of 2022, driven by the pandemic, continue to influence the industry landscape, leading to a more rapid availability of films on streaming platforms.

TSG argues that Disney’s prioritization of its streaming services has negatively impacted its revenue, asserting that the situation exemplifies the historical issues associated with Hollywood Accounting. The lawsuit alleges that both Fox and Disney have utilized various tactics to deprive TSG of its rightful share of profits, despite TSG’s reported significant investment of over $3.3 billion.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) serves as a striking illustration of the situation. The movie achieved immense success upon its theatrical release, grossing $2.32 billion globally and ranking as the third highest-grossing film of all time. TSG posits that this success could have been even greater if the movie had adhered to the traditional “pay windows” model, including initial releases on platforms like HBO before streaming on Disney+.

