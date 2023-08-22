Disney Rival Offers Free Theme Park Tickets During Heat Advisory

It seems that the recent Florida heat advisories may finally be helping tourists snag a free theme park day; all they have to do is suffer a little potential heat stroke first!

Traveling to Walt Disney World Resort is always an exciting and magical experience. Driving under the Disney World entrance will get the magic flowing, and then, passing different theme parks, and seeing all of the Disney Resorts around as you go to yours only shares a small tease of what the next while will look like for you while you are at the theme parks.

The one downfall? Heat.

When Walt Disney picked Orlando to be the spot that would house Disney World, it seemed like a great option due to the fact that the land was well-priced and that Florida did not have to encounter snow, which meant the rides would be able to stay open year-round.

There were two negatives, though, the first being that it rains a lot in Orlando. During the summer months, it is not uncommon to see rain every single day. In order to combat this, you will see a lot of rides at Walt Disney World indoor, with an indoor or covered queue. Good examples of this are Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, and more. The other issue that is at hand is that during the summer it can get quite hot.

At the moment, Orlando has been under a heat warning, one that seems to simply not end.

With temperatures above 90 degrees being the norm, heat index values up to 115, high humidity, and heat advisories posted by National Weather Service throughout Florida, Guests need to drink plenty of fluids, try to stay in air-conditioned rooms when necessary, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible, as well as using and reapplying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Orlando, Florida, is now under its first-ever Excessive Heat Warning after a notice was issued by the National Weather Service. The Excessive Heat Warning includes Orange County, meaning the Walt Disney World Resort falls under this warning.

At Walt Disney World, paramedics have been on the scene every day, treating Guests with heat stroke and dehydration, which can be a major downer on a Disney vacation that you paid for and planned for months.

Fast Company recently wrote on their experience at Walt Disney World during this advisory and called it “hell on earth”. Not due to having a bad time, but simply because it feels like the temperature one may imagine hell to be. When Guests get out of their cars at the Ticket and Transportation Center and walk to the monorail to get to Magic Kingdom, the black cement of the parking lot can cause it to really feel like you are nearing the surface of the sun.

Of course, this heatwave is not only affecting Walt Disney World Resort, but also the other theme parks in the area, such as Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld Orlando specifically has been seeing a decline in Guests due to heat, and now, they are doing something about it. Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) shared: “SeaWorld has expanded the weather policy at its parks to include more weather conditions, including extreme heat.

Under the “Weather-or-Not Assurance” program, if extreme weather impacts visitors’ park experience, they can return to the park within 12 months at no charge.”

So, this means if Guests are facing extreme heat and feel upset that they have to leave the theme park early and lose their hard-earned money. This will ensure Guest satisfaction, even on the hottest of days.

