Disney Failure Leads to Stranded Guests During Extreme Heat Warning

If you are a fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction at Magic Kingdom, you likely have heard that the Hat Box Ghost would be entering the attraction soon. Today, Guests flooded the theme park after the ride was set to open from a three-day refurbishment the day before Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. But what actually ended up happening was unprecedented.

Walt Disney once said that Disneyland would never be complete and it would continue to change and embrace new stories and innovation. The same goes for all of the Disney Parks around the world. Over the years, we have seen remarkable technology take over the theme parks, with new ways to create animatronics (we are looking at you, Tokyo Disney Resort), as well as reimagine older attractions so that they can live on with a newer, updated story, look, and technology.

A great example of this is Splash Mountain, which has been undergoing a change after closing permanently. Although many Disney fans did not like to see the ride close, it did so to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! A new ride based on the characters from Princess and the Frog will surely blow us all away. That said, when Disney touches or changes a current attraction that can potentially ruin the storyline, some fans may speak out.

Recently, Disney announced the location of the Hat Box Ghost that will be joining the Haunted Mansion attraction in Magic Kingdom later this year. Disney said that the Hat Box Ghost would appear to Guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the mansion. Disney fans have been waiting for the return of the Hat Box Ghost at Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion for quite some time. Still, now that we have more details on the original D23 announcement, many are finding a flaw with the storytelling that this location choice causes.

In the Haunted Mansion attraction, the ghosts only appear to us humans after Madame Leota does her séance, which comes after the endless hallway scene in the attraction. It seems that it does not make sense to see the Hat Box Ghost in his upcoming spot since he has not yet been called from beyond. The lore of the Haunted Mansion is strong, especially since Walt Disney worked on the original one himself. Making a mistake with the storytelling of the attraction with this new ghostly addition has got some fans talking against this idea.

The ride then went down for a three-day refurbishment after a curtain was put up where the armchair typically sits in the endless hallway. The ride opened up again today, which had many expecting to see the Hat Box Ghost. The ride did not open with the theme park and in fact, ended up opening 10 hours later, around 7:00 pm. Reports sent to us indicate that many Guests were standing in the blazing sun during this extreme delay. With the current heat warning ongoing in Orlando, the wait for these Guests could have resulted in health complications.

With temperatures above 90 degrees being the norm, heat index values up to 110, high humidity, and heat advisories posted by National Weather Service throughout Florida, Guests need to drink plenty of fluids, try to stay in air-conditioned rooms when necessary, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible, as well as using and reapplying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Orlando, Florida, is now under its first-ever Excessive Heat Warning after a notice was issued by the National Weather Service. The Excessive Heat Warning includes Orange County, meaning the Walt Disney World Resort falls under this warning. Of course, having Guests wait by the attraction all day in hopes to see a character that was never added forced them to suffer from the heat. Disney did not require anyone to wait outside, but the excitement of the change in the attraction will likely cause a crowd of dedicated fans to do so.

In the end, it seemed that maintenance issues were the cause of this delayed opening, which is a little odd considering that the Imagineer and maintenance team would have just spent the last three days adjusting any issues with the attraction. In regard to the future of the Hat Box Ghost, it seems we will be seeing him at some point this year, but not today.

This news comes just as the Haunted Mansion (2023) debuts in theaters. Disney describes the film as “Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.” It stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

