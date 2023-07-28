Disney on Blast After Ruining Iconic Attraction

Walt Disney once said that Disneyland would never be complete and it would continue to change and embrace new stories and innovation. The same goes for all of the Disney Parks around the world. Over the years, we have seen remarkable technology take over the theme parks, with new ways to create animatronics (we are looking at you, Tokyo Disney Resort), as well as reimagine older attractions so that they can live on with a newer, updated story, look, and technology.

A great example of this is Splash Mountain, which has been undergoing a change after closing permanently. Although many Disney fans did not like to see the ride close, it did so to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! A new ride based on the characters from Princess and the Frog will surely blow us all away. That said, when Disney touches or changes a current attraction that can potentially ruin the storyline, some fans may speak out.

Today, Disney announced the location of the Hat Box Ghost that will be joining the Haunted Mansion attraction in Magic Kingdom later this year. Disney said that the Hat Box Ghost would appear to Guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the mansion. Disney fans have been waiting for the return of the Hat Box Ghost at Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion for quite some time. Still, now that we have more details on the original D23 announcement, many are finding a flaw with the storytelling that this location choice causes.

In the Haunted Mansion attraction, the ghosts only appear to us humans after Madame Leota does her séance, which comes after the endless hallway scene in the attraction. It seems that it does not make sense to see the Hat Box Ghost in his upcoming spot since he has not yet been called from beyond. The lore of the Haunted Mansion is strong, especially since Walt Disney worked on the original one himself. Making a mistake with the storytelling of the attraction with this new ghostly addition has got some fans talking.

Melissa (@LissaBriana) reacted to the news by saying, “This is nit-picky, but this doesn’t make sense in the story. If he is a ghost, Leota’s seance needs to welcome him?” Although Melissa thought it might be nit-picky, other Disney fans chimed in and said it was not at all and that the storyline is essential. Disney Dan Becker (@DisneyDan) spoke out and said, “LOL. Disney drops the Hatbox ghost in a massive lore-breaking location in the WDW mansion. They put a cell phone in Carousel of Progress, breaking its lore. This company is run by idiots. Dummy dumb-dumbs.” Justin Martin (@justin_martin23) said, “Isn’t the whole point that you don’t see any ghosts until you pass Leota’s incantation?” These are just a few posts of many that state the same thing: this new Hat Box Ghost location ruins the story of the Haunted Mansion. It will also give the ghost reveal at the ballroom a lesser grand reveal, as we have already seen a ghost.

This news comes just as the Haunted Mansion (2023) debuts in theaters. Disney describes the film as “Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.” It stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

More on the Haunted Mansion Attraction

The Haunted Mansion attraction in Magic Kingdom is described as:

A Spirited Tour

The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting! Before Entering the Mansion

A musical crypt, a leaky tomb and a ghostly writer are among the creepy haunts you’ll find outside the main entrance. Explore supernatural hands-on experiences—only at Walt Disney World Resort—while you await your fate inside. Too Scary?

The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore, the ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving.

What do you think of the new placement of the Hat Box Ghost?

