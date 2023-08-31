Disney Guests React to Debut of Latest Marvel Hero

The Disney Animation classic based on the Marvel comic, Big Hero 6, has come to life at Disney California Adventure (DCA) today. The Pacific Wharf area underwent an extensive transformation into the film’s metropolis, San Fransokyo. Disney announced to the public in February that the new location would be a melding of the signature look of San Francisco and Tokyo to represent the Western and Eastern representations of Japanese culture. The new land’s grand introduction hit its apex as Disney guests swarmed to meet the iconic Baymax.

Even though San Fransokyo Square will provide a variety of dining and shopping experiences based on the Academy Award-winning movie, the pivotal area will be where Disney guests can interact with Baymax and Hiro from Big Hero 6. Here is his park debut:

The remodel to San Fransokyo was an optimal conversion as the Pacific Wharf area was already themed after San Francisco’s market district. This essential factor has allowed the quick-service restaurants to stay open while under construction. This was an advantageous strategy as food operations could still function while building anticipation for the new area.

The San Fransokyo architectural landmark, the Torii Gate Bridge, may be the centerpiece of the new DCA location, but the Baymax meet-and-greet was one of the biggest draws. Disney guests gathered in troves as they patiently waited for the debut of the puffy, crime-fighting robot near the Hamada Bot Shop.

Baymax will be one of the ambassadors to San Fransokyo where the restaurants have been reimagined to fit the theming of Big Hero 6. Mexican food staple, Cocina Cucamonga, will change their beer garden to Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería. Next, Rita’s Baja Blenders will become Rita’s Turbine Blenders, Lucky Fortune Cookery’s name will remain the same, as will the Ghiradelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop. However, the biggest change in addition to the meet-and-greet area will be the Pacific Wharf Café. It has been restyled to be Aunt Cass Café.

Baymax is primed to be the iconography of the park’s latest addition as Aunt Cass Café will also be selling Baymax-shaped sourdough bread and San Fransokyo Maker’s Marker will offer Big Hero 6 collectibles, such as exclusive medallions, pin trading, and battle bots. Most of which will have some image of Baymax on it. The time for bot-hugging, hero posing and fist bumping has finally arrived at DCA.

