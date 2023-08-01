Disney World Guests Pay Extra for “Unhinged” Character Experience

A trip to Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort is often an extremely magical experience, but it can also be one of the most expensive. Not including the price of tickets, hotels, and transportation, a week-long stay could run several thousands of dollars. That said, are some add ons actually worth it?

One of the extra perks a Guest can enjoy at a Disney Park is Disney’s Character Dining, table service restaurants with appearances from Disney’s animated cast. While the Character meet and Greets are an essential element to the full Park experience, sometimes the performances at the restaurants can be worth more than the price of a table.

Donald Goes Quackers at Disney World Resort

Any season Disney Park veteran will confirm that the Character Meet and Greets at places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World are more than just the stereotypical mascot minglings, but some go far above and beyond the call of duty. Playing a Disney character means more than just putting on a costume, as these Cast Members seamlessly slip into the role.

Unlike his some of his peers such as Mickey or Goofy, Donald is a character that demands an extra helping of attitude, and he can easily get away with more mischief than the mouse. Donald Duck has often been known amongst Park-goers for getting a little rambunctious, but one interaction truly shows how outrageous he can be.

@haleymichelle.b on TikTok took fan footage of just how wild Donald can get, and many would agree that this performance and interaction was worth the price of a Character Dining addition. Many Disney characters come with the personalities to match their on-screen personas, but there’s something far more intimate and personal with the Dining room environment.

The comments on the video are loaded with love for the Donald of Topolino Terrace, and he’s definitely not the only specific Disney Park character to have a fan following. This interaction and the Cast Member that brought him to life are simply another fine example of why the characters are so essential to the Disney Parks

Have you ever had a wild experience with a Disney Character? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!