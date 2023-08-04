Batman: The Top 9 Batmobile Designs, Ranked

Where would Batman be without his trusty Batmobile? Well, he could fly above the rooftops while using his trusty grappling gun to get him around for the most part, but there are times when he would need to canvas the city more practically. That is where the Batmobile comes in.

Just as his utility belt has been a huge part of Batman’s identity, so has the Batmobile. The vehicle has certainly evolved through the decades, but some have appeared more grounded, while others have showcased plenty of tricks, like spitting into a skinny version to go through a tight space like in Batman Forever (1995).

Despite what each vehicle has brought for the Caped Crusader, they vary in size, capabilities, and general style. Here is a breakdown and ranking of all the top 9 Batmobile vehicles shown in Batman movies.

Top 9 Batmobiles Ranked

9. The Batman Serial Batmobile

Back in 1943, Batman first graced movie screens in what was known as a serial produced by Columbia Pictures. The original Batmobile was technically not a Batmobile at all. There were no defining features, and it was simply a 1939 Cadillac Series 75 Convertible Sedan. It was a ubiquitous car back then and an intelligent choice made by the studio.

There was no need to try and dress up the sedan to be anything but a vehicle for Batman to get around in. However, one defining feature was attached to which character was driving. For instance, if the top was up on the vehicle, it signified that it was Bruce Wayne’s normal car. If the top was down, it meant that Batman was driving.

Though we imagine that his early villains weren’t shooting at him per se, the top-down might have made it more difficult for Batman to be hit while pursuing them. We imagine at the time, no one thought to allow the vehicle to drop tire-popping spikes or anything of that nature. Despite it being a normal car, it is rather pretty to look at.

8. ‘Batman & Robin’ Batmobile

Let’s face it, we all know why Joel Schumacher wanted to make Batman & Robin (1997). The director was attempting to cash in on a franchise that was already questioned plenty by fans. He produced a far too campy and confusing sequel and included some of the worst designs for any Batman movie—including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s terrible Mr. Freeze.

It wasn’t the character designs that were bad, but also the Batmobile. For some reason, Schumacher took what had been designed in Batman Forever and decided to go above and beyond. For starters, the engine in the front of the vehicle contained an open chamber in the front that showcased a turbine of sorts within a chamber of a bat symbol.

The wheels also contained bat symbols as rims. If it wasn’t already glaringly obvious, this Batmobile ensured everyone knew that Batman (George Clooney) operated this vehicle simply because it contained an overt number of symbols dedicated to the Dark Knight.

The dashboard is also a hyper-realistic and loud component that didn’t necessarily add any function that mattered. There are also enormous wings at the back that seem bizarrely placed. They were split in two, giving off the idea of the vehicle attempting to be aerodynamic, but are simply eye sores.

Simply put, apart from the previously mentioned serial Batmobile, the Batman & Robin edition was just flashy.

7. Batmobile from Adam West Era

Although the Adam West Batmobile is arguably the sleekest, it is also a bit lower on the list simply because its simplistic design is not as advanced as the other Batmobiles. Despite being simple, it has a sleek black and red highlight color scheme that many fans have appreciated for decades.

Where the Adam West Batmobile lacks in futurism style, it makes up for in functionality. There were so many gadgets that were revealed during the 1960s era for this vehicle.

For instance, the Bat-Zooka. The trunk of the West Batmobile opened up to reveal many gadgets and weapons that could be used to stop the vilest of villains. The Bat-Zooka was used to create explosions but could also be used to shoot a massive rope. The inflatable Batmobile was also kept in the trunk, which could be pulled out to confuse and thwart criminals.

The Bat-deflector sends a beacon signal to other cars to make them drive to a random place where they think the Batcave would be. Also, the Emergency Bat-turn lever shoots out a parachute that enables quick turns. Though the vehicle was made in the 1960s, it might have the most functions out of any Batmobiles on this list.

6. Batmobile From Nolan Trilogy – The Tumbler

Batman has always had some of the most advanced vehicles out of any superhero, but The Tumbler took things a bit too far. The classic or rather known Batmobile was replaced with a tank. The Tumbler took over in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight Trilogy and placed Bruce Wayne into a tank that could level anything anytime.

During a scene in Batman Begins, Wayne (Christian Bale) escapes capture from authorities by taking The Tumbler on the rooftops. We understand that disbelief must be suspended in films, but Batmobile would have immediately destroyed the roofs of the buildings it landed on simply because of its weight.

Though The Tumbler was incredibly different from its predecessors, we appreciate that it gave Bruce Wayne the firepower he needed to stop someone like Bane. Also, the fact that the vehicle could be destroyed and spit out the Batpod is arguably the most excellent function of any model on this list.

The moment that Batman starts to spin the wheels of the Batpod in The Dark Knight and takes off to handle The Joker (Heath Ledger) is one of the most incredible moments from a vehicle standpoint. The way the wheels can all turn 360 degrees is fantastic, but this is not a list of the many vehicles Batman operates.

5. ‘Batman Forever’ Batmobile

The Batman Forever Batmobile might be one of our favorites, as it had a simple design that didn’t need to add the many symbols as the Batman & Robin version, and it contained a nod to the lone wolf aspect that Bruce Wayne (Val Kilmer) felt in the film.

It was intentionally made only to allow one person to sit, which isn’t dissimilar to many of the other models. We know that Bruce Wayne had a tough time opening up to Dick Grayson (Chris O’Donnell), and this vehicle matches how he was unwilling to work with anyone.

The design of the Batman Forever Batmobile is also one of the most intimidating, as it contains an almost skeletal-like structure that could be seen as the ribs of an animal. Its pointed front carriage also appeared to be the snout, which could have been designed purposely to look as though it might be a dragon.

What makes this model so unique is some of the functions that come along with it—for instance, tkehe back camera, which most of us now have in our vehicles. Val Kilmer’s Bruce Wayne could track Two-Faces’s goons by switching on the camera to see them coming.

In that same scene, the Batmobile also showcases its function to side shift by the tires turning to the side. Batman can enable the side shift capability to evade a rocket shot by Two-Face. Though it looked cheesy, we also got to see the vehicle scale the wall of a building by using its wall climb function. Batman shoots what appears to be some sort of grappling hook for the Batmobile, launching him directly up a wall not to be blown to bits by the thugs chasing him.

4. Snyderverse Batmobile

The Snyderverse Batmobile is a combination that marries the older 1990s era and The Tumbler into a dark and armored tank that helps Batman (Ben Affleck) patrol the streets of Gotham City.

This Batmobile is unique because it is bulletproof and can withstand damage from even bigger weaponry like miniguns. That’s not to say that every villain will have a minigun on them, but Bruce Wayne ensured that the money spent on this vehicle would keep him safe no matter what.

The Snyderverse Batmobile also could lower or higher its suspension to ensure that evasion was at the top of its functions. An afterburner engine that could also provide a much-needed boost for making jumps or evading enemies. This Batmobile also contains a seat for a partner with a cavalcade of weapons.

For instance, the passenger side could whip out a grenade launcher, batarangs, smoke grenades, and grapple guns. The vehicle was also packed with a gimbal-mounted machine gun with harpoon-firing capabilities. Bruce Wayne also upgraded the vehicle to combat Steppenwolf by adding machine guns that fire much higher caliber bullets. Simply put, it’s a one-man wrecking crew type of vehicle.

3. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Batmobile

Though this list has primarily live-action features, we wanted to include the Batmobile from The Animated Series, which also appears in the Mask of the Phantasm. This is arguably one of our favorites simply because it’s an elongated limo-type design that does not need to be overtly crazy in its design.

This Batmobile is arguably the most sleek, as it contains a simplistic design that cascades into the back of the vehicle, which has the makings of a bat. An additional seat in the cockpit was perfect for Robin’s need to join Batman (Kevin Conroy). It also contains many functions, similar to the 1966 Batmobile.

For instance, wheel slasher hubs, for when enemies get too close. A boost system that allows Batman to evade capture. Smoke and oil dispensers, once again, add more to the ability of Batman to escape would-be assailants.

Some of the odd tools are the sleep screen, which makes anyone who happens to steal it fall asleep immediately, flare guns in case Batman gets into trouble, and a concealing mode that allows the vehicle to transform into a large trash container. Out of all the models, this Batmobile prides itself on being able to allow Batman to escape danger.

2. Matt Reeves Batmobile

Though the Matt Reeves Batman universe is the newest, it has presented one of the best Batmobiles because it’s a suped-up version of the Dodge Charger and a glorified muscle car. The vast body allows the car to do some real damage, and when Robert Pattinson steps into it and revs it up, it has one of the sweetest sounds.

The engine on this Batmobile is massive, and it has a roll cage that allows him to plow his way through obstacles. During the chase scene in The Batman (2022), The Penguin is trying to stop him from being caught, and Batman uses his more grounded Batmobile to plow through barricades. He also designed it to have bulletproof windows, which take a bevy of bullets from a machine gun.

The turbo engine also lets off a fantastic sound that complements the engine’s revving, which we love. Reeves allowed his version of the Batmobile to be far more plausible. It’s a heavily designed normal vehicle that can take a beating and drive fast. It looks clean and intimidating and is one of our favorite designs. Bruce Wayne created this car, and it doesn’t look like he had to travel to the future to do so.

1. Tim Burton Batmobile

The Tim Burton Batmobile is arguably the most identifiable and iconic Batmobile on this list. Its long and slender design fits perfectly with Michael Keaton. It’s dark and black and contains the spike-like addition at the front, which became the staple for how additional elongated models would become.

Though it was made in the late 1980s, it contained functions that make it one of the most advanced. For instance, the voice-command system allows Batman to speak to a computer about incoming danger. For example, in Batman Returns (1992), Batman can identify the device allowing Penguin to operate it, which he promptly removes.

Also, despite its dated technology, the CD recorder was one of the best functions. The passenger side also contained a side monitor to allow Batman’s sidekick to identify threats along with him.

The Burton Batmobile is just pure nostalgia, so it sits at #1 for us. Without this model existing first, we would have never seen The Animated Series, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin models. It paved the way for many additional Batmobiles, making it the most influential. There you have it. A ranking of the best movie Batmobiles. Are there any that we missed?

