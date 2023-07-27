The Best ‘Batman’ Movie Is Finally Getting a 4K Release

There are plenty of Batman movies that deserve re-releases, but none more than the older films that were released in the 1990s. DC fans will want to ensure they get their hands on one of the most celebrated and classic films, now released in 4K for the first time.

One of the most beloved properties that Batman fans have been enamored with has been the original Batman: The Animated Series. The Bruce Timm-produced show brought the Dark Knight to life in a way the world had not seen. Though Tim Burton’s live-action movie revealed a more macabre style for The Caped Crusader, the animated series brought to life the comics fans had been reading for years.

Batman: The Animated Series was also crucial to the overall mythos of the character, as the series was the first place one of the most celebrated DC characters appeared. In 1992, the “Joker’s Favor” episode debuted on the WB, bringing forth a character named Harleen Quinzel. She was intended only to be the love interest and walk-on character next to the Joker, but Harley Quinn became an instant hit. The rest, as they say, is history.

The animated series also gave the world the “voice of Batman” as Kevin Conroy became an instant legend. For decades, Conroy would voice the character’s animated version, including appearances in The Animated Series, video games, and live-action. Conroy also got to appear in the Arrowverse Crisis as a version of Batman. Conroy passed away in November 2022 but will always be known as Batman.

That’s not to mention the ultimate voice of The Joker—none other than Mark Hamill. Hamill was obviously very well-known as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars in the 1970s and 1980s, but his maniacal voice would lead to his secondary most iconic role as the Clown Prince of Crime.

The Animated Series became legendary, catapulting its acting, style, and stories into one of the most celebrated versions of the long-standing DC franchise. Through the success of the series came a film that is arguably the most talked about amongst fans: Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm.

‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ Gets 4K Release

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will finally be available in 4K for the first time. Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing back this story at the right time, as it will introduce the world to the fantastic creation of Bruce Timm. Timm has served as the staple for the character’s animated version, bringing The Animated Series and Batman Beyond.

WBD released a statement that details how the film was remastered for 4K: According to the release:

“The 4K HDR/SDR remaster of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was sourced from the 1993 Original Cut Camera Negative and was scanned at 4K resolution. Digital restoration was applied to the 4K scans to remove dirt, scratches and additional anomalies, but special care was given to not touch the film grain or the animation cel dirt that was part of the original artwork. This is the first time since its theatrical release that it is presented in its 1.85 aspect ratio. The original 2.0 mix and the 5.1 tracks were remastered to remove or improve defects such as pops, ticks, dropouts and distortion.”

Before DC became known for its animated films, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm began the trend, presenting a haunting story that DC fans have talked about for decades.

Mask of the Phantasm follows Batman as he tracks down a phantom targeting organized crime in Gotham. This ghost seems one step ahead, alerting Batman and The Joker. The film follows friend and foe as they try to uncover this ghostly villain and how it connects to Bruce Wayne’s past.

As part of the bonus features for the 4K release, Mask of the Phantasm will have two essential bonus videos to watch. One is “Kevin Conroy: I Am The Knight,” a featurette that details the legacy of Conroy and his contributions to the character. The other is an episode of Justice League: Unlimited, where the Phantasm returns for an epic cameo.

People may only count live-action movies as their favorites, which is certainly warranted. Still, when it comes to amazing stories told in the world of Batman, Mask of the Phantasm is one of the best. Fans can get their hands on this 4K release digitally and for home purchase on September 12.

