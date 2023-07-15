Long-Lost ‘Batman’ Movie Could Finally Be Released

It’s not shocking that films go through heavy editing before ending on their eventual theatrical cuts. However, it is common practice that certain directors keep their versions of films, often called the “Director’s Cut.” While some have been released as special editions of said films, others remain far more elusive, including a long-lost Batman movie that DC fans have only heard tales of.

There have been many celebrated directors that have taken on the Dark Knight. Tim Burton with Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), Christopher Nolan with his Dark Knight trilogy, and Matt Reeves with his super noir-styled The Batman (2022).

Each filmmaker has brought a new look and feel to DC’s most celebrated hero. Burton showcased a more macabre look at Gotham, which may not have been a hit with critics but has certainly been a fan favorite. Nolan brought realism to Bruce Wayne’s plight, showcasing heroes and villains in a way that had never been done before.

Heath Ledger winning a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for portraying The Joker began the trend of superhero films being considered for Academy recognition.

There is also Matt Reeves, who has taken what Noland did with realism, but brought the story of Bruce Wanye back down to a more detective and noir-based reality for Gotham’s protector.

However, one director may not be as celebrated, though his Batman films significantly affect the character’s history. That director is the late Joel Schumacher, who was responsible for helming Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997). Though both films have been heavily criticized for their campy nature, Batman Forever is still considered one of the better films.

Though it has only been described as a myth amongst fans, the “Schumacher Cut” of Batman Forever might soon be released.

‘Batman Forever Schumacher Cut’ Gains Steam

The revelation of this film’s existence began with Batman superfan and director Kevin Smith, who revealed on his Fatman on Batman Podcast live recording on July 1 that he holds in his possession, the long-rumored Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever. While filming the podcast, Smith stated:

“You know what I got a copy of? Batman Forever, the f****** Schumacher cut…I probably shouldn’t be talking about this. Warner Brothers is going to take my ticket away.”

We would imagine that Warner Bros. could be upset that Smith has confirmed its existence, or they could use this internet explosion of information to their benefit by actually releasing the film to the public. Though many might believe that Smith was talking out of turn, the Schumacher Cut was also brought up by its writer, Akiva Goldsman.

Goldsman went far deeper into what this cut contains, including the reported 37 extra minutes of footage. The Batman Forever Schumacher Cut apparently dives deeper into Bruce Wayne’s psyche, much like what was explored by Val Kilmer. However, the world never got to see the strain on Wayne’s mental well-being, especially being that he completely blames himself for his parent’s death. According to Goldsman:

“I saw [the “Schumacher Cut”] recently, and it’s funny because there’s been a swell on the Internet for it, and I stay out of it, mostly. Although, it’s got about 35% more psychological realism in it. You know, it’s really more about guilt and shame. But the preview audience didn’t want it — the world wasn’t ready. Joel’s first cut had all of it in, and the audience was like, ‘Yeah, we just like the part where the guy’s funny and he’s scary and the big thing…’ And so, it got cut down into what it is. And it was cool.”

We would have to agree with Goldsman that Batman Forever is cool, but the thought that this Schumacher Cut might finally be released would be huge for fans. This mythical version has been spoken about since the film was initially released back in 1995.

Goldsman doubled down on his hope that we might see the film someday, adding, “I’m certainly an advocate for it being in the world — just for Joel, you know? Because he died, and he died quietly… You know, there wasn’t a lot of honoring him, and it would be a nice way to honor him, I think. And I think he’d get a kick out of it.”

We would have to admit that Joel Schumacher certainly did not pull punches on the campy nature of his Batman portrayal, but that is exactly why his films hold a special place in many DC fans’ hearts. If the Snyder Cut of Justice League can be released, we should all finally get to see the Schumacher cut of Batman Forever.

Val Kilmer is also a beloved actor that many want to see honored as well, so this long-lost version of the film should be released immediately. The internet can be a wonderful place sometimes, and it appears that enough people have been talking about this film that it would behoove Warner Bros. to give in and allow it to be released.

Would you want to see the Batman Forever Schumacher Cut? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!