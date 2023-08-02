New York Amusement Park Reaches Remarkable Milestone

An Amusement Park in the westernmost county of New York has achieved an impressive milestone that even Disneyland and Universal Studios can’t touch.

When you think about Theme Parks, you think of places like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World Resort, Six Flags, or maybe even Knott’s Berry Farm. However, there are dozens of smaller Amusement Parks all around the United States that are absolutely delightful and well worth a trip, even if they don’t achieve the same thrills or theming as Busch Gardens or the Magic Kingdom.

One such Amusement Park is Midway State Park. And while other Parks have more thrill rides and roller coasters, Midway State Park has achieved a milestone that won’t be matched by the bigger Parks for decades to come.

Midway State Amusement Park is One of the Oldest Theme Parks in the United States

Located just off of Chautauqua Lake, Midway State Park is a small Amusement Park located in Chautauqua County, New York. The Park has a mini golf course and many smaller rides, including a Tilt-A-Whirl, Go-Karts, a vintage carousel, and many more kiddie rides.

Midway State Park has continuously remained open since it was established as a Trolley Park back in 1898. That’s right. This Amusement Park is 125 years old.

Reaching 50 years old is an achievement for a Theme Park. Midway State Park has now doubled that and then some! In honor of this achievement, the National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA) has recognized it as one of 12 Trolley Parks that are still open today, as well as the 19th oldest Amusement Park in the US.

NAPHA Historian Jim Futrell said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be able to share this historic occasion with Midway State Park. Since its founding in 1898, Midway State Park has demonstrated its ability to remain relevant in an evolving world. It is so great to again recognize Midway State Park’s unique place in the Amusement Park industry and its remarkable ability to evolve while respecting its history.”

While the bigger Parks will likely still get all the attention, it is incredible to see one of the smaller locations reach these momentous occasions. Everyone may look at Disney, Universal, and Cedar Point as the standards, but it’s these smaller, local Parks that give our hometowns their identity. And we’re better off for it.

