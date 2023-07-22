‘Star Wars’ Star Comes Forward About Suicide Attempt

Star Wars is one of cinematic media’s most successful and iconic film franchises. The original film was a revolutionary piece of movie magic that brought a galaxy far, far away to millions of fans when it first premiered in the ’70s. However, none of it be possible without the creative talent behind it.

The successful sci-fi saga has enlisted several top-tier actors to bring iconic characters to life. James Earl Jones, Peter Cushing, Liam Neeson, Natalie Portman, and even Forest Whitaker are just a handful of performers that have become stars of Star Wars. However, not all cast members achieved such incredible stardom.

Unsung Star Wars Pioneer Shares His Story

While the franchise has been one of the most successful film series in cinematic history, it also has one of the most volatile fan followings, and the fandom hasn’t been kind to all the talented individuals who made it happen. Actors like John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, and even Hayden Christensen have faced severe backlash from fans and filmmakers, but few have fought and risen against it better than Ahmed Best.

While casual viewers might not know his name, they do know his iconic voice. In 1999, Ahmed Best debuted in the Star Wars universe by stepping into the webbed feet of Jar Jar Binks for The Phantom Menace. Although the character has since found his fan following, Jar Jar’s reputation is anything but stellar. At one point, the bumbling Gungan was the most hated character in the series, and that reputation followed his actor on and off the screen.

In the video above from @starwarsexpress, Best goes into detail on the effect Jar Jar had on his life and career. Despite being offered the role of a lifetime that revolutionized CGI, special effects, and character portrayals for hundreds of creatures and characters that followed, the backlash facing the character soon took a toll on him. So much so, that Best would later prepare to commit suicide shortly after the film’s release.

Not every role is going to win an actor an Oscar nomination, but Ahmed Best’s story is one that shows how much of an effect one character can have. Fortunately for both the actor and fans of the franchise, he’s since been given his redemption arc and even been made into one of the Jedi Order in The Mandalorian. Love Jar Jar or hate Jar Jar, Best was still a performer ahead of his time, even if fans took too long to realize it.

