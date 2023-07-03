Simon Pegg Tells ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Fans to “Move On”

Simon Pegg has emerged as one of the most beloved actors in the world. That is because of his partnership with fellow funnyman Nick Frost and director Edgar Wright. Though the trio plans to work together again, their new film will not be set in the Shaun of the Dead universe.

The trilogy of films that Pegg and Wright put together were Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007), and The World’s End (2013). This anthology series has since been dubbed the “Cornetto Trilogy,” which refers to the flavors of ice cream showcased in each film and how it points to a specific genre. Red (blood) for Shaun of the Dead, blue (police) for Hot Fuzz, and mint/green (sci-fi) for The World’s End.

These three films became culturally important British films, also becoming huge hits for American audiences. Wright became a legend, as did Pegg and Frost, from these three films. Since then, Pegg has stormed Hollywood, appearing in huge franchises like Star Trek, Mission Impossible, Harry Potter, and Star Wars.

Despite taking on a career that transcends the Cornetto Trilogy, Shaun of the Dead is most asked about. We completely understand why, as so many people belove that film. However, Sean Pegg is tired of being asked about it.

Simon Pegg Says ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Is “Done”

The problem with making a genre film that works on so many levels is that fans want more of that universe. Shaun of the Dead might be one of the best and funniest zombie films ever. With how massive the zombie genre has become since then, including The Walking Dead beating the idea into everyone’s heads, we understand why people want more of it.

Simon Pegg was interviewed by The Guardian when he revealed he is tired of going live on social media apps like Instagram, only to be hounded by questions about the possibility of a sequel to Shaun of the Dead. According to Pegg:

“If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever, people are always like, ‘I need Shaun of the Dead 2 in my life.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you don’t f****** need Shaun of the Dead 2! The last thing you need is Shaun of the Dead 2! It’s done. Move on!”

Despite the film leaving itself open for a potential sequel, it appears that Pegg has completely shut down the idea that a sequel is in the works or even being talked about between him and Edgar Wright. We certainly don’t need a sequel, but we want it.

Simon Pegg went deeper into returning to write a new feature with Wright, stating they plan to do something they have never done before. According to Pegg, “Whatever Edgar and I do next, we’re not going to rely on what we’ve done before.”

That makes perfect sense, as creators are always trying to find ways to reinvent their work and not ride the coattails of what made them successful years ago. Shaun of the Dead was released in 2004 and is coming on its 20th anniversary. Though we would hope that Pegg would be open to doing some sort of cast reunion type of celebration, he does not wish to write a sequel to his hit film.

With how many years have passed and the films that Simon Pegg has worked on, we get why he does not wish to revisit a world he wrote 20 years ago. The silver lining is that he and Edgar Wright are working on a new film, which should excite everyone.

From watching the Cornetto Trilogy, we all know how great the pair are when creating storylines and characters together. We won’t even get a Shaun of the Dead 2, but we imagine their collaborative efforts will produce something just as impressive.

Are you sad Simon Pegg has shot down Shaun of the Dead 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!