Severe Weather Barrels Towards Disney Park, at Risk of Closure

One Disney Park is currently on high alert as severe weather makes its way toward the area.

Severe weather is rare at Disney Parks, but even Mickey Mouse can’t control the elements. Walt Disney World Resort has closed multiple times over the years due to hurricanes, with the most recent closure occurring in November 2022 when Hurricane Nicole made her way through Central Florida.

Although hurricanes aren’t a major factor to worry about when planning your Disney World vacation, they are something to bear in mind when choosing a time of year to visit the Parks. In fact, they’re so common that Walt Disney World has its own Hurricane Policy, which sets forth the rules around altering your vacation in case of a weather warning.

If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area—or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney. Most room-only and vacation packages can be modified, or cancelled online, including changes to travel dates.

While Florida may be one of the most storm-prone Disney locations in the world, it isn’t the only one. Tokyo Disney Resort has also closed for typhoons (which are essentially the same weather phenomenon as hurricanes) in the past, as has Hong Kong Disneyland, with the latter also closing its gates in November due to a storm.

Now, the Park may yet again be at risk of closure. Tropical Storm Talim is currently en route to southern China, which puts Hong Kong – and Hong Kong Disneyland – directly in its path. According to SCMP, Hong Kong has currently set the storm warning at number one, but authorities are considering raising it to three on Sunday morning.

Several local events have already been canceled in anticipation, including Music Shows in the Harbour and A Symphony of Lights. The Tourism Board has noted that other events will depend on the weather. The storm is expected to hit in the afternoon of July 17. Stay tuned for more Hong Kong Disneyland updates.

