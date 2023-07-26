Ryan Reynolds Steps Away From Marvel for “Adult Content” Project

Production on Deadpool 3 was well underway when it had to be shut down due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds returns to his role as “The Merc with a Mouth” as well as bringing back fan-favorite Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While not much is known about the film, it’s also expected to be the introduction of Deadpool and other X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several characters are rumored to make an appearance, including Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Storm, Professor Charles Xavier, and Magneto.

Deadpool 3 was originally supposed to be released at the start of next summer, kicking off the summer lineup of films, but now with production delayed due to the ongoing strikes, it’s unclear if the studio will still meet its proposed deadline. While Ryan Reynolds has seen much success as the R-rated Marvel antihero, he’s also ventured into other areas of the entertainment industry, including a production company.

Recently, his production company, Maximum Effort, acquired the rights to a ’90s cult classic animated series, Biker Mice From Mars. In addition to this series, Reynolds has recently acquired the rights to ALF, the adult puppet character from the 1980s adult sitcom series of the same name. The series ran on NBC from 1986 to 1990, spanning four seasons and cementing ALF as a pop culture icon.

ALF will be appearing on the Maximum Effort channel (found on streaming platforms like Fubo, Amazon FreeVee, and Tubi) during branded segments, promoting Reynold’s own brand, Mint Mobile, as well as Ring doorbells, HIMS, Fubo, and MNTN.

In a released statement, Reynolds explained that at Maximum Effort, “we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” continuing on to say that a combination of his own love of ALF and the desire from the series’s studio to bring ALF “back to life” helped inspire the collaboration.

It’s been heartwarming to see Reynolds take his position in Hollywood to new heights while representing his childhood interests by reviving Biker Mice From Mars and ALF. While Deadpool 3 sits on the back-burner until the WGA and SAG strikes are over, we’ll be tuning in to see what else Ryan Reynolds can come up with.

