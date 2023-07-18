Marvel’s New Series Features Nothing But Disney Cast Members

The newest Marvel show will have a cast made up entirely of Disney Cast Members, which absolutely has to be a first. However, that’s not the only new thing about the series, which is titled Avengers Campus: Vibranium Crisis.

Marvel Studios has been producing streaming TV series for its massively successful superhero shared universe since 2021, when Wandavision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, and Paul Bettany wowed critics. Since then, the Marvel shows have been a pretty mixed bag, so it makes sense that Disney would be trying to mix things up.

According to Twitter’s DLP Report, Disneyland Paris will premiere the new show, which will run for six episodes and is being described as a web series; whether that means it will only be available to Disneyland Paris Guests or will be available on Disney+ is unknown as of yet.

A short trailer for the Marvel series has also been released:

The actual plot of Avengers Campus: Vibranium Crisis seems to involve stores of the ultra-rare fictional metal being stolen from an Avengers facility; whether that proves to be the one actually located at Disneyland Paris remains to be seen, but that would certainly add an interesting meta-fictional element to the series.

It appears that all the characters seen in the new Marvel show are Cast Members of Disneyland Paris rather than professional actors from the MCU, but we would not at all be surprised to see a famous face or two show up for a cameo.

The Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris opened July 20, 2022, and the Vibranium Crisis has been announced to premiere the same day this year as something of an anniversary present for all the French Marvel fans (and international Guests) out there.

Undoubtedly, the events of the new show will be incorporated into the Disney Park attractions, which currently include Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, and the Training Center.

Notably, it is fair to assume that this is the first Marvel Studios show to be performed entirely in French, so the Disneyland Paris Cast Members can be proud of being part of two historic events.

