Margot Robbie Project “Condemned,” Faces Intense Backlash

“If you like Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you,” proclaims the film’s confident trailer.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is set for release later this month alongside Universal and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Sneak peeks and trailers for Barbie show a promising and bright world of pink, fun, and Barbie, nearly reminiscent of the Beach Blanket Bingo-type movies of the 1960s.

Although there have been several teasers for the movie, Warner Bros. has kept close-lipped about the movie’s major plot points or additional information, ensuring that audiences will be surprised upon release. However, according to one person, the film should be condemned and pulled from theatrical release due to its content.

In a video posted to Twitter a couple of weeks ago, @hemantmehta shows a pastor denouncing the Barbie movie and its apparent “hidden gay agenda.” Tennessee pastor Kent Christmas recently addressed the movie in a sermon he gave, saying he curses “in the name of the Lord this new Barbie movie,” claiming that it’s full of “transsexual and transgender and homosexuality.” He blames the church for being intimidated and silent that “we’re afraid to stand up.”

Christian preacher Kent Christmas condemns the new Barbie movie for being full of "transsexual and transgender and homosexuality." pic.twitter.com/jwN9bSItej — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 26, 2023

Christmas has been part of the church for over 50 years and currently presides over Regeneration Nashville, a church that he founded alongside his wife. Footage of Christmas’s other sermons show him condemning liberal politics and ideas while praising conservative efforts.

Again, no detailed information has been released or leaked about Barbie, including whether or not it contains any depictions of LGBTQ+. However, Kate McKinnon (Weird Barbie) has stated that the movie is about defying gender roles and spreading the message of just being yourself. The movie does also include several queer actors and has costumed most of the male characters in various shades of pink or other pastel colors.

Although Gerwig and Margot Robbie have both confirmed that the movie will address topics like girlhood, puberty and sexualization, neither have mentioned any references to LGBTQ+ topics or characters as of yet. That clearly hasn’t stopped a group of people from slamming the movie for being “woke” or, like Pastor Christmas, calling on God to release “His holy judgement” on the film.

Barbie is Robbie’s most anticipated film since Birds of Prey (2020), the Harley Quinn-centric DC spin off. Late last year it was announced that her female-led Pirates of the Caribbean project had been indefinitely scrapped, surprising fans given the overall success of the franchise. It was also recently rumored that Robbie was in line to play Sue Storm in the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four reboot.

