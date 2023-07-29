Child Nearly Struck by Lightning at Disney World

Being right in the middle of Central Florida, Walt Disney World is subject to all sorts of inconvenient weather. The region is practically notorious for its brief monsoons and scorching Florida sunshine, but sometimes even the Magic Kingdom can be a dangerous place when the elements collide.

To be fair, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are absolutely prepared for just about any kind of natural disaster. After all, Disney World is right in the middle of hurricane territory. Still, it’s not the impenetrable fortress one would think, as recent footage reveals that mother nature can still trump Disney magic.

Dangerous Weather at Disney World

Rain may or may. not be part of the packaged deal for most Disney. As a result, the Parks typically have protocols in place whenever the weather suddenly turns. There have even been full parades that utilize an unexpected downpour. That said, the weather can’t exactly care about disrupting a Disney vacation.

Mickey and all his friends might make splashing in puddles look like a good time, but that can go 100 percent south when a drizzle turns into a massive thunderstorm. One Guest had first-hand experience with what can happen when nature outdoes Disney.

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but the footage from @waltdisneyworldparks shows a young Guest splashing in puddles on their way to the Magic Kingdom exit just seconds before lightning strikes the pathway. Obviously a very rare occurrence as Disney has several lightning rods scattered throughout the property, but still one that will make viewers shudder.

Disney has several protocols and practices in play to keep Guests safe, and they’re typically very diligent about it. However, natural acts like the one seen in the video above always make room for error. While it’s highly unlikely that the child was injured, water and electricity are still a deadly combination.

