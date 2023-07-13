‘Love Island’ Stars Reportedly Plan for a Disneyland Fairytale Wedding

Nothing quite beats that classic Disneyland fairytale wedding, infused with the magic of ‘happily ever after.’ This dream is getting closer to reality as two big names allude to their upcoming nuptials.

Disneyland Fairytale Wedding: How the Lovebirds Met

The beginning of this tale lies with an English pro boxer, Tommy Fury, and their love story that literally took place on the reality show Love Island. Fury and Molly-Mae Hague appeared in the show’s fifth season, winning runner-up. But it looks like they took the true prize, especially for fans of anything Disney and everything wedding.

Together since 2019, Molly-Mae Hague appeared in some unique series. Fans know her from The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer, a clever spinoff to Love Island. Quickly gaining traction online, Hague signed with a company called PrettyLittleThing, as their creative director. In 2023, she stepped down to work as a brand ambassador. Of course, it’s not all fun and games for anyone in the public eye.

Beautiful photos of @mollymaehague, sister Zoe and their Mum on her wedding day 🥺✨💙 pic.twitter.com/cQ89NGwVmR — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) July 18, 2021

Controversies and Adversity

No love story is complete without some ups and downs. Hague learned that with her fair share of Instagram reprimands. One post was banned under advertising standards, and another alleged that an online draw didn’t follow regulations.

The more serious issue? All the hate that followed the “tone deaf” interpretation of her interview on Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. Speaking about issues surrounding poverty left many looking at Molly-Mae in a new light. As for her long-term boyfriend, Fury, the couple is holding strong, even welcoming a new baby in early 2023.

The former Love Island Star Was Swept Off Her Feet In Paris

In the ‘The City of Light’ or ‘La Ville Lumière, ‘ one of Hollywood’s cutest couples got engaged (or so the spilled tea indicates). The pair traveled to Disneyland Paris to celebrate the fourth anniversary of their relationship. A secret trip, a fancy hotel, and plenty of red roses might have been a tell, but according to Molly-Mae’s post just before the big moment, she was still unaware.

It’s no secret that the stars love Disney, as so many do. They even named their baby Bambi. Now the reports of a Disneyland fairytale wedding are spreading. The idea is to take a British castle and make it a wholly Disney-themed event.

The two haven’t yet made an official announcement, but a source close to the pair says, “They’re huge fans of Disney, so Molly will be wearing a princess gown and arrive in a horse-drawn carriage. She wants the full Cinderella experience.” If the reports are accurate, a fairytale wedding will follow the fairytale romance.

What do you think about the Disneyland fairytale wedding idea? Gorgeous or gauche? Share your take in the comments down below!