The Disney World Resort attracts millions of visitors each year, showcasing the magic in different ways for a variety of different Guests. From the beauty of the four theme parks to the theming and atmosphere of over 25 hotel Resorts, Disney World offers splendor like no other, and for some, it poses the perfect backdrop for their own personal use.

Currently amid its 50th anniversary celebration, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) is a destination loaded with attractions, rides, and experiences. There’s dining and character meet and greets, fireworks spectaculars such as World Showcase’s Harmonious and Disney Enchantment at Cinderella Castle, and a whole host of thrilling rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the new TRON coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

Sure, Disney World is facing a quiet (?) rebellion at present with fans challenging prices, the necessity of services like Disney Genie+, virtual queues, and the Park Pass reservation system. Yet, still, they flock back to the Resort for their Disney vacation fix. It’s true that there are more moving parts to a Disney World trip than ever before, which is turning Guests off. Many now claim they are “Universal people,” heading over to Disney World’s competitor, Universal Orlando Resort. The Comcast-owned theme parks will soon welcome a third gate, Universal’s Epic Universe, dubbed the “Disney killer.”

That said, there are some who love Disney Parks through and through, and some opt to utilize the Lake Buena Vista location for their very special day.

One Guest Shuts Down Disney World Resort For Personal Use

Recently, billionaire Hilda Maria Bacardi, the heiress to the Bacardi rum empire, shut down the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort for a three-day celebration. The event was the wedding of her daughter, Erica Vazquez-Bacardi, to Joey Depriest-Capparelli. Hilda Bacardi is the 5th generation of the Bacardi spirits family, with a net worth of nearly $4 billion.

Celebrity wedding planner David Tutera told PEOPLE how he transformed the Resort’s Palm Ballroom into a “whimsical, magical and beautiful forest” for the bride and groom’s dream “I dos.” The fairytale wonderland consisted of trees up to 15 feet and “hybrid delphiniums, French tulips, and garden roses plus dark, glossy gardenia foliage.”

Guests who attended the lavish event were greeted by live violinists and cellists while eventually lounging on sofas and loveseats amid the magical forest setting. The food and entertainment described are fitting for a billionaire heiress’s nuptials, with the wedding cake featuring the family’s very own Barcadi rum. Tutera said the aim of the event was to “[b]ring a moment of disconnect from everyday life and allow guests to see the beauty, to experience the joy and to head home knowing they have seen and been part of something that may never be created again. Now that is magical.”

Disney Park weddings

It is not the first, and certainly won’t be the last, wedding at Walt Disney World Resort. While the Bacardi wedding happened in the deluxe Four Seasons Resort, other Guests can opt for weddings at the pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or even in front of Cinderella Castle inside of Magic Kingdom Park. Just a couple of years ago, one Guest shut down the Magic Kingdom for her wedding after-party, giving all her Guests the freedom to roam the world’s most visited theme park.

