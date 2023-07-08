Lavish Home of Disney Imagineer Now For Sale

A big day for fans of creativity and real estate, as the lavish home of late Marty Sklar—once the head Disney Imagineer—hits the open market. It’s not all smooth sailing, though, as the famous home comes at a price point that leaves its ownership as a thing of imagination for many.

Exquisite Home Suited to an Imagineer

Marty Sklar passed away in July 2017 at age 83 after an awe-inspiring career. After getting recruited by Walt Disney in 1955, Sklar went on to work on theme park news. After that, he wrote scripts, promotional material, and official Disney speeches.

A true jack of all trades within the entertainment world, after retiring in 2009, he continued to publish “One Little Spark! Mickey’s Ten Commandments and the Road to Imagineering” and an autobiography entitled “Dream It! Do It!: My Half-Century Creating Disney’s Magic Kingdoms.”

Imagineering Lives On

Though he passed away several years ago, Sklar lives on posthumously, with a book called “Travels with Figment: On the Road In Search of Disney Dreams.” In a statement about the value of Mark Sklar, CEO Bob Iger said, “He embodied the very best of Disney, from his bold originality to his joyful optimism and relentless drive for excellence.”

The property now up for sale is located in a highly sought-after zone and was initially purchased in 1990 for $1.125 million. Impressive neighborhood? Check. A real-life Disney Imagineer’s lavish home? Check Shockingly high price tag? Also, check.

Disney Imagineer’s Lavish Home for Sale

The Laguna Beach home belonged to the late Walt Disney Imagineering head, the famed only Marty Sklar. It covers an impressive 2,069 square feet and features a modern interior. From clean lines to high-end appliances, the home boasts two patios. This remarkable home even has a staircase to the ocean.

It’s perfect for creativity, but with a price tag of $10.75 million, it remains a figment of imagination for most. Disney continues to evolve its Imagineering technology, embracing the legacy of the great Marty Sklar.

Would you buy this Disney Imagineer’s lavish home? Share your take in the comments below!