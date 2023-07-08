Disney might need this. Related: Disney Sponsors Real Ghost Investigation Into Haunted Mansion

In 1937, Walt Disney Pictures released Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, which served as a major milestone for The Walt Disney Company as their inaugural full-length animated feature film. This groundbreaking cinematic achievement revolutionized the animation industry, solidifying Disney’s reputation as a trailblazer in storytelling and unparalleled craftsmanship. Throughout the span of a century, Disney’s influence has grown immensely, from the creation of superhero cinematic universes within Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and its Avengers, captivating sci-fi adventures through Star Wars and Lucasfilm, the groundbreaking Avatar film franchise by James Cameron, and the innovative world of 3D animation developed by Pixar Animation Studios.

Disney’s influence expands to their globally renowned theme parks, which include the iconic Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida (featuring Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios), as well as Disneyland Paris, the Tokyo Disney Resort, the Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

But not everything is zip-a-dee-doo-dah for the massive media giant all the time. That’s where a new approach could come in.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ new movie plan

Recently, the Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Freaky Friday) came forward with a brand new pitch for a movie that she really wants to get made — and it seems The Walt Disney Company could actually use this idea to position themselves in a totally different place to where they are now. Which is relying almost entirely on their big budget (superhero) films and existing nostalgic intellectual property.

Opening up about new Disney Park ride-based movies in an interview posted on the @disneystudios TikTok for the upcoming Haunted Mansion (2023) movie premiering July 28, Curtis drops her “favorite ride-slash-attraction” of all time — and it isn’t what you think!

Curtis details her ideal plan for the movie — entirely based around Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, based around “time travel” and changing technology:

So I want to make a movie with the Carousel of Progress, which is basically time travel. It’s sort of about technology and how it’s changed over the years — so that’s what I would do.

This movie getting made could mark a fascinating journey into something a lot more small-scale. If Jamie Lee Curtis’ previous movies are anything to go by — like last years Oscars darling, A24 and The Daniels’ small budget Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), which swept nearly every major award category — Curtis tends to gravitate towards interesting stories first and big budget spectacle second.

That isn’t to say that her movies are devoid of fun — in fact, a small budget, thoughtful (yet fun) film could be just the ticket for the studio in the midst of dealing Writers Guild America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA actors guild strikes, a flagging Marvel Studios, and the current absence of mainline Star Wars films.

Sure, is it a little bit derivative of Tomorrowland (2015) starring George Clooney? Perhaps. But could it change the game should the House of Mouse give it a chance. There’s also a chance here to segue into a ride-based movie cinematic universe, like Pirates of the Caribbean, or even Haunted Mansion, should it prove popular.

What is the forgotten Disney attraction about?

So Jamie Lee Curtis’ favorite ride has a fascinating history. The Carousel of Progress is one of the most important attractions to the Disney Parks, being created by Walt Disney himself for the 1964 New York World’s Fair. It takes guests on a rotating journey through time, showcasing the progress of technology and innovation in 20th-century American life. With audio-animatronic characters and one of the catchiest songs ever AKA “There’s A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow”, the attraction presents a series of scenes featuring a typical family, highlighting how technology has transformed their daily lives.

With a hint of nostalgia, a touch of drama, and a really clever script — could a thought-provoking take on technology and the progression of humanity bring Disney back from relying on CGI remakes and showy spectacle? Perhaps it could even earn the studio a live-action film Academy Award, or just add something new to film canon?

What do you think of Jamie Lee Curtis’ plan to turn the Carousel of Progress into Disney’s next big ride-based movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on Disney’s Haunted Mansion movie

Disney is clearly hoping for another Pirates of the Caribbean success story with the upcoming Haunted Mansion film that’s set to release in theaters July 28, 2023.

Directed by Justin Simien and written by Katie Dippold, Haunted Mansion (2023) features a talented cast. Rosario Dawson takes on the role of Gabbie, a single mother, while LaKeith Stanfield portrays Ben Matthias, a paranormal investigator. The film also stars Chase W. Dillon as Travis, Gabbie’s son, Owen Wilson as Kent, a priest, Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, a psychic, Danny DeVito as Bruce, a college history professor, Jared Leto as Alistair Crump/Hatbox Ghost, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota. There are currently undisclosed roles for Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy, and Winona Ryder.