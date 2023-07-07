Molly Weasley and Griphook Star in Peacock Children’s Show ‘Moley’

Molly Weasley and Griphook were never in a scene together in Harry Potter. As a matter of fact, even though actor Warwick Davis played Professor Flitwick in the film series as well, the only time he and actress Julie Walters were ever in scenes together was during the Battle of Hogwarts in the final movie. Now, the two are starring in a Peacock-acquired animated series called Moley together – not as their Harry Potter characters, though.

The show is called Moley, a children’s series about an adventurous mole named Master Moley, voiced by Davis. Master Moley lives in a place called Windsor Castle in MoleTown, a busy city where he has an important job: he is the keeper of a magical book, one that has the power to bring peace between moles and humans.

In addition to Davis and Walters, the series boasts a cast studded with stars, including Stanley Tucci, Gemma Arterton, and Richard E. Grant.

The 52-episode Moley series was purchased from a UK distributor and is now airing in 144 territories, including on the free UK channel Pop and Boomerang in the US.

The creator, Two Daughters Entertainment CEO James Reatchlous, was incredibly excited about the Boomerang deal:

“Bringing Moley to US audiences for the first time is especially pleasing on a personal level, as the US is a place close to my heart, having spent many years of my career there.”

Already popular in the UK, Moley is incredibly personal to Reatchlous because the series is based on the stories that he used to tell his own two little girls – much like how The Hobbit was originally a bedtime story that Tolkien told his children.

If you or your child wants to see Warwick Davis bring peace to the human and mole worlds, you can watch Moley on Peacock – or any other networks outlined above.

What do you think of the cast of Moley? Will they work well together on a children’s program? Is it something your children might like? Let Inside the Magic know what you think in the comments.