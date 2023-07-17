Guests Forced to Exit Disney Ride After Rare Incident

One of the themes Park’s newest features saw a severe malfunction, leaving Guests shocked at evacuation instructions during their day at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disney Incident Leaves Guests Shocked at Evacuation

Anytime there’s an evacuation, it’s a shock for Disney Guests. But when a light show goes dark (or vice versa, in this case), it can be alarming. The attraction uses a trackless path, screens, and projections in a dark environment.

Unless you were a Guest on one of Disneyland’s newest attractions on this unlucky run. In that case, the lights flooded the room, and protocol caused a mass evac from the area. It impacted the vibes of those privy to that magical moment.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Goes Off-Track

In early 2023, Disneyland Resort installed an exciting new feature. Entitled Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the situation got a smidge too literal. The incident shocked attendees at evacuation protocols, especially considering how new the attraction is.

One attendee caught a video of the incident, posting it to TikTok. The backstage take of the runaway railway gave some insight into the incident, but there is no apparent cause for the malfunction.

When Rides Go Wrong

It’s always a shock when something doesn’t go to plan, especially on a Disney vacation. But rides comprise tons of moving pieces. Each light show is the artistry of billions of water particles and projections.

Audio animatronics show how powerful tech can be and how it can (from time to time) break down entirely. There’s no official reason Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is going off-book, but the feature relies heavily on electronics.

The general assumption lies in technical difficulties, but it didn’t stop Guests shocked at evacuation orders from seeing a glitch in their day. Thankfully, it didn’t take long to get the system back up and running, reinfusing the magic into this new Disney attraction.

