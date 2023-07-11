Guests Are Tired of Getting Stuck on This Disney Attraction

Guests can only get stuck on one Disneyland attraction so often until it becomes annoying and frustrating. According to reports, this Disney attraction seems to break down a lot despite being newer.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway – Disneyland Attraction Facing Issues?

Disneyland Guests are growing tired of getting stuck on this one attraction time after time after the ride was unveiled back in January. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a trackless dark ride inside Disneyland Resort. The ride opened in January of 2023 and has since experienced some technical issues that have halted Guests from enjoying the ride. Just this past weekend, a Guest on the attraction posted a photo of himself being stuck on the ride with a catchy header:

Something just stopped us now. pic.twitter.com/yQYgqKkCng — Keith Lapinig (@keithlapinig) July 9, 2023

In the comment section of the Twitter post, many other Guests from around the Disneyland area were also sharing their stories and experiences of getting stuck on the attraction in the past since it opened six months ago.

Another Guest commented how they, too, got stuck at the attraction not long ago, and more people began to comment on this post with their story of getting stuck at it multiple times.

The attraction has been dealing with some technical difficulties since opening in January. Its counterpart, located in Disney World, opened in 2020 and experienced some unfortunate technical problems and glitches, causing Guests to get stuck or experience the screens on the faces of the characters to be down, resulting in a hilarious yet unfortunate circumstance for those riding the ride. The animatronics in the attraction have been facing multiple issues since the attraction first opened in January.

The ride was criticized when it opened, but fans and families have enjoyed it over the last six months in Disneyland. Multiple TikToks on the social site have shown the ride animatronics having technical glitches and more occurring throughout the months since its opening. Using screens for character faces makes for a great modern look of these beloved characters but also faces backlash as the traditional animatronics do better with Guests visiting the Disney Park. As the months continue, we hope that Disneyland and Disney World will have their technicians figure out these tech glitches and ride malfunctions to reduce the time Guests are stranded on the ride for extended periods.

