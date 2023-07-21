Disney Fans Labeled “Exempt From Boycotts, Unable to Strike

Many fans want to support Hollywood and international actors. The current strikes force actors to boycott movie premieres, but according to union officials, fans are “exempt” from many expectations.

Strike action is a controlled, collectively bargained way of creating an organized protest against perceived unfair conditions, ultimately leading to negotiations. It prevents chaos and anarchy by offering an orderly structure for action. Even those who wish to show support for the picketers out on the lines have similar rules and expectations.

The Screen Actors Guild is the face of the entertainment industry. Overall, in the United States alone, the entertainment industry comprises more than just Hollywood production. It incorporates a ton of the Southern California economy, with film as the center of commerce for around 1.8 million households.

Explaining the Entertainment, Film, and Writers Strike

WGA members and those in the SAG-AFTRA camp are on the picket line is there to represent its 160,000 members. But many more people throughout Southern California are impacted by these negotiations. It’s left fans wondering how to support union members during the ongoing negotiations.

After an entertainment spokesperson weighed in, it turns out that fans are “exempt” from the same rules as actors and screenwriters. This means that fans can attend movies without having a negative impact on those in production or those in Southern California who rely on them.

To keep the value of the Hollywood production industry up, fans are “exempt” from the expectations of protesters. As of now, fans have not been asked to boycott any form of Hollywood production. Fans are also exempt from any streaming service expectations or theme park cancellations.

The Show Must Go On

Many other unions have spoken out in support of the Hollywood strikes, but Broadway continues to put on shows. Fans can keep their theme park tickets, attend Hollywood productions in movie theatres, and follow stars on social media.

Celebrities continue to give interviews, just none that are promotional by nature. So, any fans who want to support the Southern California, Hollywood entertainment economy, can continue to follow the coverage.

Fans are “exempt” and the numbers union negotiations rely on assume that fans keep on watching. Attending movies, streaming online, and participating as a fan is part of the process.

