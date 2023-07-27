DC Uses Soccer Legend to Promote Next Movie

DC might have a great way to market their next movie without trying.

The DC universe might be turning things around soon. After having a disastrous flop at the box office with Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023), it’s clear that the company is struggling to make DC successful on the big screen.

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision for the franchise has soured a lot of moviegoers from caring about the latest DC movie, causing the studios to see a massive dip in revenue at the box office. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might suffer the same fate, but Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle (2023) is totally different.

Gunn already confirmed that the new upbeat DC movie might not be the first DCU movie, but Jaime Reyes will be the DCU’s first super hero. After that, David Corenswet’s Superman: Legacy (2025) will officially kickstart the new franchise, and fans can expect Blue Beetle to be in the new universe.

Fans should probably expect Blue Beetle to appear in Booster Gold’s DCU project since the two are big friends in the comics and get to see a lighter and comedic side of the DC universe. Unlike other characters, Blue Beetle isn’t dark and edgy but a fun character who is one of the first Latino super heroes in live-action.

Warner Bros. Discovery might not have realized what they did, but they used Lionel Messi’s first USA game to advertise Blue Beetle and make more fans aware of the movie. It’s no surprise that many Latino families watch soccer and know about Messi and his career. If Blue Beetle can be advertised through Messi’s soccer games, it’s an easy win for DC because fans might be more interested to see Blue Beetle after catching a glimpse of what the movie is while watching soccer.

One fan, @homeofdcu, shared how Messi was advertising Blue Beetle:

#BlueBeetle was promoted during Messi’s first game in Miami! pic.twitter.com/kw4m5cg5KT — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) July 22, 2023

Continuing this won’t hurt fans and will help more fans see the movie, which would be a good sign for James Gunn if fans went to see Blue Beetle because the movie will be the unofficial start to his new universe.

Blue Beetle releases in theaters on August 18, 2023.

