VIDEO: Child Slides Out of Seat on Disney World Roller Coaster

A viral video at Walt Disney World Resort showcased an incident at Magic Kingdom Park.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort brings in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year. Guests enjoy plenty of iconic attractions, entertainment offerings, and thrilling rides. While Disney Guests can visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, the most popular of all these is Magic Kingdom Park.

The theme park spans over 107 acres and is divided into six themed lands: Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland. Each land offers a unique and immersive experience, transporting Guests into different eras, lands of fantasy, and visions of the future. As you step onto Main Street, U.S.A., you are transported to a charming turn-of-the-century American town. The Victorian-style buildings, quaint shops, and horse-drawn carriages create a nostalgic ambiance. At the end of Main Street, U.S.A. stands the iconic Cinderella Castle, a majestic symbol of Magic Kingdom and the gateway to a world of enchantment.

Perhaps the largest land inside Magic Kingdom Park is Fantasyland. The land, which received a major construction update in 2012 titled “New Fantasyland Land,” is home to several immersive attractions. Guests can enjoy Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world”, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Mickey’s PhilharMagic Concert, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Dumbo The Flying Elephant, and many more.

Fantasyland is located right at the center of Magic Kingdom, just in the shadows of Cinderella Castle. The land expands all the way from Liberty Square to Tomorrowland. While many of these attractions are fan favorites, there’s another in this section that serves as a child’s first-ever roller coaster experience for many Disney kids.

A TikTok from @shebav1 recently went viral aboard The Barnstormer, where we can see a child scarily slip underneath the lap bar on the coaster. The little guy wasn’t meaning to leave his seat, he was just scared as he was experiencing the thrills of the attraction.

In the video, we can hear his mother telling him to get back in his seat. She is also holding his arm the whole time to ensure that he is safe, even in the midst of slipping underneath the lap bar.

It’s important to note that Disney Cast Members are dedicated to the safety of Guests throughout the theme park, and that this was not a malfunction of the attraction or oversight on Disney’s part at all. Cast Members give directions as a way to ensure that Guests are safe while experiencing these attractions. Through their training, observation, and dedication to providing exceptional customer service, they ensure that the Parks & Resorts remain a secure and enjoyable environment for everyone. Their commitment to Guest safety is a testament to Disney’s commitment to creating magical experiences that are both memorable and safe.

While some may be wondering, the lap bar on The Barnstormer is for both people who ride the attraction.

The Barnstormer is for Guests who are at least 35 inches or taller. As part of the rules for the attraction, Disney asks Guests to supervise all children, and children who are under the age of 7 must be accompanied by a person ages 14 or older. This is to ensure that kids remain seated in their chairs throughout the duration of the ride.