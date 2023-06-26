Universal Studios Has the Best Height Requirement Policy

As any parent can tell you, there’s nothing sadder than when your child isn’t quite tall enough to get to ride the “big kid” rides. Fortunately, Universal Studios has a policy allowing children to capitalize on that moment.

Universal Studios has been slowly creeping up on Disney for years now. Considering how many popular franchises it has at its disposal, this is no surprise. However, Universal Parks have always been seen as more adult-oriented affairs. Where Disney is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and theming, Universal has epic rides and modern Hollywood influences.

But over the past few years, this has been changing. Not only does Universal have The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but it also has garnered critical acclaim for SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, home to some of the most popular franchises in video games.

Universal Studios has now successfully become one of the top Parks when it comes to fun for all ages, and this goes with its newer Guest-first policies. This includes an excellent new rule for children who don’t quite meet those height requirements for the bigger rides.

Universal Studios Lets Children Skip the Lines

Every child dreams of the day they can get on the “big kid rides,” and Universal Studios seems aware of this. Instead of encouraging children to stuff their shoes or stand on their tippy toes, they have instituted a new policy for when children don’t quite make the cut.

According to TikToker Black Owl Travels, their son Jackson just barely missed the height requirement to ride Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure. But instead of sending him away, the employee at the front of the line gave Jackson a certificate.

Not only was the certificate beautifully themed to the ride and the Hogsmeade area, but it gave Jackson the opportunity to come back to Universal Studios Orlando and skip the line when he is tall enough. According to Jackson’s mom, the certificate is sitting on their fridge as he continues to measure his height.

This is an excellent policy from Universal on three fronts. It makes it easier for the child to take the news, gives them something to look forward to when they finally do reach that height, and helps guarantee that the family involved will be making another trip to Universal Studios. It’s honestly surprising that Disney hasn’t established a policy like this. If Universal keeps this up, they’ll surpass the House of Mouse in no time.

What do you think of this new height policy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!