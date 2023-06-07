Universal Employee Tells Guests “Disney Disowned You!”

There’s been a lot of drama between the Universal and Disney theme parks recently in regards to employee benefits and Guest offerings.

As Walt Disney World Cast Members fought for a pay raise and more medical coverage, Universal Orlando Resort announced they would increase wages, medical benefits, and more for their Team Members. While Guests must make Park reservations at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, neither Universal Studios Hollywood nor Universal Orlando ever implemented such measures.

Annual Passes at Universal have been available since the Parks reopened after the 2020 pandemic, while Disney just recently reopened registration with a process that left many frustrated at the technical issues and price of tickets.

In a recent video shared to social media, @jniedrin shares an encounter she and a friend had with the Donkey meet and greet at Universal Studios Hollywood. Her friend tells Donkey that they’re from Orange County, to which Donkey jokes “you escaped! That’s right, no visiting the rat today!” As the conversation continues, he tells Donkey that Disneyland canceled their passes, to which Donkey is shocked. He then announces to the crowd that “Disney has disowned you! We ain’t going to do that to you at Universal! Donkey loves you. Don’t rely on that rat, rely on a donkey y’all.”

While Donkey is known for making jokes and taunts at the Disney Parks, it’s clear he thinks very little of “that rat.” The video was posted to TikTok in 2021, so it’s possible they lost their Disney passes when the Parks weren’t allowing Guests to renew. The situation caused a lot of upset Passholders and outrage about how the Parks were being handled under former-CEO Bob Chapek. With Bob Iger back in the position, Annual Passes have been firmly reinstated with new Passholders able to register once again.

As Disney continues to walk a fine line with Guests between their disappointing Park announcements, Disney+ fails, and thousands of layoffs, Universal seems to have no problem letting people know who they think the better Park is.

