Walt Disney World Pauses New Bookings for 2024

Walt Disney World bookings for 2024 officially opened today – but have already been paused.

Several major changes are expected at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2024. From January 9, Guests will no longer need to make a reservation to visit Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, or Hollywood Studios – as long as they have a date-based Park ticket.

The Resort is also introducing “Good to Go” days for its Annual Passholders and Cast Members, which will give both parties reservation-free access to the Parks on specific days. These will reportedly vary from Park-to-Park and are set to be announced at a later date.

Next year will also see the long-awaited return of the Disney Dining Plan, with Guests given two options: the Disney Dining Plan and the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan. Early Park Access will also continue for Guests at Disney hotels (and, potentially, some non-Disney hotels), while the widely-derided Genie+ system is also set to get an upgrade to allow Guests to plan their Lightning Lane reservations in advance.

Disney officially opened up bookings for next year today, May 31. However, as of 7.38 a.m. (ET), it has already paused new bookings over both the Walt Disney World website and phone.

A notice on the booking page warns Guests that they’ll be placed in a queue for whenever bookings reopen.

We have currently paused bookings online and over the phone. Bookings will resume as soon as possible. Reminder: to retain your place in the waiting room, please don’t refresh the page or select the back button.

There’s no word yet on when bookings will resume, but it’s safe to assume they’ll do so ASAP. For now, Guests are recommended to wait in the online waiting room without closing or refreshing their browsers. Stay tuned for more updates.