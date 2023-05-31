Official Disney Website Resume 2024 Guest Bookings After Multiple Technical Delays

At around 7:35 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, the official Walt Disney World website went down as Guests flooded the site hoping to book their 2024 trips.

But why all of a sudden spike in bookings for WDW? Well, allow me to explain.

Final Remnants of Bob Chapek’s Disney and Post-covid Restrictions Dissolved for 2024

Starting on January 9, 2024, Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort will see many changes to their bookings.

Gone will be the Park reservation system that has been in place since the global pandemic struck the world in 2020.

Disney is also gearing up for the return of their popular Dining Plans, which were also done away with following the COVID pandemic.

Although not new, Disney will give Guests some pretty awesome perks for booking through the official website and staying on Disney property in 2024. Things like extended evening hours and early entry will remain and stick around for 2024.

Genie+ has been in chaos since first being introduced in 2021. Something Bob Chapek is responsible for, according to the fanbase. Now, Guests who book in 2024 and purchase the controversial Disney service will receive complimentary attraction photos taken on the rides when they buy the service.

After Nearly 7 Hours Offline, Official Disney World Website Resumes 2024 Guest Bookings

As mentioned above, the official Disney World website was down for a long time due to the site crashing after Guests stormed the website to try and book their 2024 Disney vacation due to the new options available to them next year.

But after much anticipation and complaints from hundreds of Guests on social media, the website is finally operational again, and Guests can resume booking their Disney dream vacation in 2024.

A queue currently in operation puts you in a line to book your trip, but the queue is moving along enormously without any issues.

Scott Gustin on Twitter first reported on the issue this morning and again just moments ago, giving us an update on the official Disney website.

Per Scott Gustin on Twitter:

Update: 2024 bookings for Walt Disney World Resort have resumed online and via phone. The virtual queue remains in place – but booking has resumed.

As the day progresses, we hope the website will not continue to crash or delay Guests from booking their trips to Disney World next year.

