BREAKING: Disney World Cuts Entire Department, Outsources as Stock Prices Plummet

Walt Disney World Resort announced on Monday that it would cut an entire team of Disney Cast Members amid plummeting stock prices and a political war against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The service that delivers flowers and other celebration packages to Disney Resort hotel rooms, Disney Floral and Gifts, will cease operations later this year. Walt Disney World Resort will partner with a third party vendor, Florida Fresh Floral, for future in-room deliveries.

Walt Disney World Resort sent the following statement to Travel Agents ahead of the change:

Beginning Aug. 27, 2023, Walt Disney World Resort will transition its floral & gifts operations to a new Central Florida third-party vendor. As a result, guests will not have the option to add floral, gifts and other related Disney Resort hotel in-room amenities to Walt Disney Travel Company packages. These amenities can continue to be added to Walt Disney Travel Company packages that will be fulfilled on or before August 26. Any Guest orders that have been placed through Disney Floral & Gifts of August 27 or later will be fully refunded, and should appear on accounts in the coming days. If you are interested in placing a new order for August 27 or later, we encourage you to check back on our website after Aug. 27, 2023, to learn more about how to place an order through a new vendor option, Florida Fresh Floral.

Disney Floral and Gifts will deliver its final order on August 26, 2023. Guests with orders placed for delivery after that date will be refunded and should check back closer to their arrival date for more information on placing an order with Florida Fresh Floral. Details on ordering floral arrangements with the new vendor will not be available until after August 27, 2023.

Though The Walt Disney Company promised thousands of layoffs earlier this year, this is the first to eliminate an entire department. The decision comes as the Disney Park grapples with its future in Central Florida amid political turmoil and multiple legal battles. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently threatened to retaliate against Gov. DeSantis by canceling 17 billion dollars of planned investments in Florida. Weeks ago, Walt Disney Imagineering killed its previously-planned move from Burbank, California, to Lake Nona, Florida.

It is unknown if some Disney Floral & Gifts Cast Members will be offered transfers to other parts of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, or Walt Disney World Resort hotels. The Walt Disney Company has not confirmed if this department cut was included in its previously outlined layoffs.

Have you used the Walt Disney World Floral & Gifts service? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.